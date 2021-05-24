Assistant Financial Accountant

A relevant B. Degree/Diploma, preferably in Accounting and/or Auditing (3 years of full-time study, NQF level 7) plus approximately 6 years’ relevant experience where such experience includes: –

Working with financial statements and supporting schedules and information

Developing budgets, variance investigation and follow-up

Computer literacy skills, especially in accounting software and spreadsheet/data analysis software.

Working with and maintaining the general ledger structure.

Working with and maintaining reporting systems

Working knowledge of the VAT Act

A thorough understanding and experience of VAT as it applies to Higher Education Institutions will be an advantage

