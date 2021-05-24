Building Manager

REQUIREMENTS:
- Certificate or Diploma or BSc in Property Studies / Building Science/
- Facilities Management and minimum 3 years property or Built Environment experience.
- A technical tertiary qualification in Mechanical or Electrical or Civil/Structural Engineering will be an added advantage
- 5 years property experience in a building electrical work
DUTIES:
- To set and implement planned/preventative/emergency maintenance in conjunction with the Property and Portfolio Managers, as well as disaster and emergency planning
- To ensure that life cycle planning and preventative maintenance plans over a 3, 5 and 10-year period are set for properties under management
- To ensure effective asset control by setting and managing the asset register
- To implement energy-saving programs (green principles), environmental and sustainability methodology in the portfolio
- To prepare and manage the technical budget (Capex and R&M) including forecasts and budget variance reports
- To contribute to the SLAs for approved service providers in conjunction with the Procurement team
- To ensure that compliance is maintained with building and statutory regulations
- To manage and respond timeously to technical complaints and queries received by clients, and identify trends in complaints
- To manage the relationship with the tenants, including tenant installations and asserting budgetary control
- To conduct inspections, including technical, housekeeping, service contract and Take on and take back inspections
- To manage and coordinate staff activities and deliverables, implementing work schedules and effectively using the company performance and development management system
- To manage both hard and soft services, monitoring the quality of services and deliverables provided by suppliers, ensuring they are within budget by negotiating the advantageous pricing structures, as well as effective utilization of municipal and utility management
- To prepare required technical and financial reports and feedback reports to management on issues
- To stay abreast of changing technical market trends