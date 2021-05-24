BUSINESS ANALYST – DURBAN at Mancosa

CORE PURPOSEWe are seeking an intermediate Business Analyst to join our IT Projects team who is passionate about what he/she does and driven by successful delivery, teamwork & integrity. The core focus will be to define the business and technical requirements for projects in the environment to ensure that we can deliver on business objectives. You will be challengedevery day with the variety of projects that enter this space, engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders from a business and technical perspective. The analysis of what the businessneeds in order to deliver successfully on projects is something that will require your attention every day. Planning and the approach to your project will need to be clearly defined on how you will deliver this within the defined timeframes.

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDEAs an Intermediate Business Analyst, you will be responsible for delivering a portfolio of exciting IT projects on time, within budget, ensuring all the aims and quality standards of theproject are met.

Define the business, system and technical requirements of multiple projects. accurately document the requirements, elicit the requirements from stakeholders across various levels of the organization

Engage professionally with a diverse number of stakeholders (IT and Business), define the business processes and their associated changes and the impact to the organization.

Investigate the possible solutions and make recommendations.

Have the ability to make decisions based on information received across multiple applications.

Provide a mentoring and coaching role to other colleagues in the organization.

Ensure successful implementation of solutions.

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint

Computer literate

The individual must be driven by service excellence and have the ability to communicate effectively within a high functioning team environment

Good analytical and conflict resolution skills

Attention to detail with a strong focus on quality

Exceptional time management skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Easily adaptable to change

Must be able to multi-task

QUALIFICATIONS

National Certification in IT qualification or similar (level 4 or 5)

Certified Business Analysis Professional (advantageous)

EXPERIENCE

Experience is system architecture designs

Solution viability assessment and business case orientation

Strong understanding of business process definition and re-engineering requirements

Moderate understanding of project management and system, data or business testing requirements principles

Experience in documenting and implementing projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy

Experience in the analysis and compilation of business information and intelligence

Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e. g. Visio).

Additional Requirements

Proactive

Assertive

