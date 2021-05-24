Business Development & Property Specialist at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, 08 June 2021 at 17H00PM.

The Business Development & Property Specialist is responsible for supporting the Executive: Corporate Services in identifying relevant business opportunities, attracting business/investors into SAHRA’s property portfolio and assisting with property acquisition, by supporting the holistic implementation of the business development strategy.

MAIN PURPOSE:

To assist in coordinating SAHRA’s strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation activities and to provide administrative support in terms of these activities.

CONTEXT OF THE ROLE:

SAHRA owns a variety of land parcels and properties whose management needs to be aligned with the strategic business development objectives mandated to the property portfolio.

SAHRA’s business strategy includes identification of financial sustainability opportunities and attract relevant business for its properties.

At the same time, the SAHRA needs to operate within a highly strict and restrictive governance and compliance regulatory framework, due to its funding structure linked to DSAC & National Treasury.

The function is responsible for the facilitation and attraction of business opportunities that would be in line with the SAHRA’s strategy and mandate.

This role or function would be responsible for business interest due diligence and feasibility assessment, infrastructure requirements and provision, and lease/tenant negotiation processes.

The Business Development and Property specialist is required to support the Executive: Corporate Services to develop solid, lasting relationships with key business players in the industry, in order to attract business in line with the SAHRA’s strategy.

This role requires a broad knowledge of the property management industry and knowledge of competitor environments.

The role requires a strong networker and relationship builder to enable long term investment.

The role requires a competent, structured individual who is able to coordinate and manage business development practices and processes.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

QUALIFICATION:

Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification in economics, property studies or facilities management.

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum – 5 years of commercial/ business development and/or deal making experience in a commercial, property, real estate or industrial environment.

Ideally 5 years’ experience in a minimum of 2 different and diverse working contexts, with commercial, real estate and/or public sector experience.

Minimum 5 years previous management/specialist level experience preferably in the property management environment.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

Ability to read and comprehend simple instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to employees and stakeholders of the organisation.

NUMERICAL SKILLS:

Broad business knowledge and commercial acumen in property and real estate including lease development and management.

Familiarity with development of business investment plans.

Legislation governing the property management industry.

Rental recovery skills.

Broad exposure to the built environment industry.

Broad knowledge of the PFMA and legislative context of a Schedule 3A Entity.

Understanding of the complex South African socio-economic landscape.

Medium term operational planning and implementation skills – 5-8 years.

Ability to perform and achieve set goals and outcomes in an environment with ambiguous operational parameters, complexities, and broad challenges.

Strong ability to develop relationships between complex and difficult stakeholders and government officials.

Previous complex project management with longer-term outcomes and objectives.

Knowledge of relevant legislation, compliance, and risk management requirements.

Stakeholder and network management.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

Teamwork skills.

Adaptability and Flexibility.

Reliability.

Interpersonal.

Positive attitude.

Time management skills.

REASONING ABILITY:

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in standardized situations. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

LICENSES:

A valid code EB (08) driver’s license.

COMPUTER SKILL:

Advanced skills in Office productivity software.

Computer Literacy with regard to the use of Excel, Word, PowerPoint and programming languages as required by the job.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is:

Occasionally required to stand.

Regularly required to sit.

Often to talk and hear

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Strategic Planning:

Understand the broad implications, challenges, and opportunities within the global and local economy.

Understand the broad implications and expectations of operating within PFMA.

Provide input into the planning and development of the business development approach and strategy for SAHRA.

Operational Delivery: Business Attraction and Liaison:

Assist the Executive: Corporate Services in implementing a holistic approach to the SAHRA properties.

Provide initial high-level information on the SAHRA properties to all general queries and inquires.

Coordinate, liaise, support and advise the Executive in Corporate Services.

Attend meetings, take minutes and follow up with key information.

Undertake site visits to the properties as and when required.

Support the Executive: Corporate Services in obtaining a detail understanding and designing an approach for all types of incentives and opportunities for funding that exist within the broader South African landscape in support of the business opportunities.

Key Technical Competencies:

Operational planning and management.

Operational delivery.

Investor liaison.

Multiple Stakeholder engagement.

Selling the vision.

Financial management.

Commercial acumen.

Reporting.

Governance and compliance.

Risk management.

Key Behavioural & Leadership Competencies:

Collaborative leadership and teamwork.

Negotiation and conflict resolution.

Effective engagement.

Communication.

Compassion and empathy.

Diplomacy.

Attention to detail.

Multi-tasking.

Please note that SAHRA is an Equal Opportunities Employer. SAHRA reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply and an indication in this regard would be appreciated.

