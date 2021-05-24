My Client a Leading Retailer in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Buyer Homeware Hards( White goods such as small appliances).
THE RESPONSIBILITIES INLCUDE
- Negotiating with sales reps from suppliers
- Maintaining comprehensive records of all transactions with suppliers
- Negotiating deals and prices to achieve competitive retail prices and budgeted gross profit for the DC and retail
- Managing stock levels and service levels against sales and budget
- Managing product ranges within specified product categories
- Achieving targeted DC sales
THE PERSON MUST SATISFY THE FOLLOWING COMPETENCIES
- A Matric Certificate
- A Marketing/Purchasing Degree or Diploma would be advantageous
- Should have in-depth knowledge and minimum 3 years experience within the retail FMCG market, preferably in buying or replenishment
- Strong drive, initative and creativity
- Computer literacy
- Proven negotiation skills
- Effective decision-making skills
- Sound interpersonal and communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Financial details
Send CV by the 4th June 2021.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree