Buyer Homeware

My Client a Leading Retailer in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a Buyer Homeware Hards( White goods such as small appliances).

THE RESPONSIBILITIES INLCUDE

Negotiating with sales reps from suppliers

Maintaining comprehensive records of all transactions with suppliers

Negotiating deals and prices to achieve competitive retail prices and budgeted gross profit for the DC and retail

Managing stock levels and service levels against sales and budget

Managing product ranges within specified product categories

Achieving targeted DC sales

THE PERSON MUST SATISFY THE FOLLOWING COMPETENCIES

A Matric Certificate

A Marketing/Purchasing Degree or Diploma would be advantageous

Should have in-depth knowledge and minimum 3 years experience within the retail FMCG market, preferably in buying or replenishment

Strong drive, initative and creativity

Computer literacy

Proven negotiation skills

Effective decision-making skills

Sound interpersonal and communication skills

Attention to detail

Financial details

Send CV by the 4th June 2021.

