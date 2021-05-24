Call Centre Agent Outbound at Virtusell

Virtusell is a Virtual Call Centre Company looking for diligent, committed and hardworking individuals to work remotely, performing Lead Warming and / or Sales of sought-after products, while generating desirable commission for their services rendered.

The perfect candidate is a person with an entrepreneurial spirit who is seeking an opportunity to create a steady flow of income which is attributed to their individual output and performance.

*Note – Contract terms offered by the company are of the Independent Contractor, meaning there is no basic salary, instead you will be able to generate unlimited amounts in commission for every sale you make.

What we offer:

Unlimited income linked to performance.

Opportunity to grow into a business owner.

Work remotely from home or office, while saving on commuting.

Systems, customers, products and training provided at NO COST!

Who should apply? Only serious candidates who want to make real money through hard work while exceeding what is expected of them to create the future they have always wanted!

Desired Skills:

Outbound Call Centre

Telemarketing

Telesales

Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Through network marketing and an innovative online platform, Virtusell enables ordinary people to promote relevant products and services remotely and independently, as they build and manage it as their own business.

