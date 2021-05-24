Chief Finance Officer

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)
PRETORIA
PERMANENT POSITION
Salary – Competitive and a Market related salary package
We are currently seeking to employ a full-time CFO to join this dynamic State Owned Entity.
We are a Section 3A Public Entity for purposes of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), 1999 (Act No. 1 of 1999) (as amended by Act No. 29 of 1999). The Accreditation for Conformity Assessment, Calibration and Good Laboratory Practice, Act No. 19 of 2006, with regards to assessments, calibration, monitoring of Good Laboratory Practice, and to provide for matters connected therewith.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to the following:
Finance Operations
- General management of the company’s financial departments to manage end to end Finance value chain
- Accountable for the financial and risk management operations of the company
- Oversee and monitor the budget development and monitoring process
- Ongoing development and monitoring of control systems designed to protect company assets
- Advise CEO, Executives and Managers on strategic financial projection and interpretations as well as financial practices and profitability issues
- Enhance cost effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of services and administration of the company
- Have a good working relationship with and influence of the relevant committee and all relevant stakeholders
Compliance
- Develop and recommend financial policies and ensure compliance with PFMA, King IV and GRAP
- Prepare accurate and timeous PFMA and Treasury reporting (Business Plans, Quarterly Reports )
- Ensure the establishment of sound financial management, accounting, procurement, provisioning and internal control systems and processes for the organisation in compliance with the relevant legislations
Leadership
- Provide effective professional leadership to the Finance and Procurement team
- Develop performance measures that support the company’s strategic direction
- Create team effectiveness through a conducive and healthy culture
Strategy
- Development of a financial and operational strategy, including best practice financial models
- Manage the capital requests, investment processes as well as debt and equity financing to enhance the prospects for the organisation’s long-term success while maintaining long-term financial stability
- Ensure sound decision making and judgement of financial data to manage market complexities, uncertainties and disruptions
- Apply critical thinking skills, along with financial acumen to leveraging business drivers to create financial growth
- Monitor and direct the formulation and implementation of strategic business plans
Perform any other function as delegated by the CEO
Job Requirements Qualifications:
- CA (SA) with relevant experience
- MBA will be an added advantage
Experience:
- Minimum 6 years working experience as a Chief Financial Officer in the Public Sector
- Candidate must have sound knowledge and understanding of public sector financial regulations and policy frameworks, and supply chain management processes
- Sound financial management, accounting, procurement, provisioning and internal control systems and processes for the organisation in compliance with the relevant legislation
- Experience in strategic planning and execution, financial modelling, budgets, cash flow management, inventory control, project accounting, asset management, statutory
report requirements
- Board presentation experience as the CFO
- Team and department management
- Working with SAGE is an added advantage
The candidate should be able to:
- Collaborate with the CEO and the executive team to be a trusted advisor in making decisions regarding company’s financial strategy and operations
- Immediately operate without intense training except for the company’s business model
- Find innovative ways to finance M&A or other investment activity or pricing strategies to grow revenues
- Leverage diverse group of talented individuals to achieve superior financial performance
Industry
- Government, Public Sector, Parastatal
Employment Type
- Full-time Executive
About The Employer:
Public Sector