Chief Finance Officer

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)

PRETORIA

PERMANENT POSITION

Salary – Competitive and a Market related salary package

We are currently seeking to employ a full-time CFO to join this dynamic State Owned Entity.

We are a Section 3A Public Entity for purposes of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), 1999 (Act No. 1 of 1999) (as amended by Act No. 29 of 1999). The Accreditation for Conformity Assessment, Calibration and Good Laboratory Practice, Act No. 19 of 2006, with regards to assessments, calibration, monitoring of Good Laboratory Practice, and to provide for matters connected therewith.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to the following:

Finance Operations

General management of the company’s financial departments to manage end to end Finance value chain

Accountable for the financial and risk management operations of the company

Oversee and monitor the budget development and monitoring process

Ongoing development and monitoring of control systems designed to protect company assets

Advise CEO, Executives and Managers on strategic financial projection and interpretations as well as financial practices and profitability issues

Enhance cost effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of services and administration of the company

Have a good working relationship with and influence of the relevant committee and all relevant stakeholders

Compliance

Develop and recommend financial policies and ensure compliance with PFMA, King IV and GRAP

Prepare accurate and timeous PFMA and Treasury reporting (Business Plans, Quarterly Reports )

Ensure the establishment of sound financial management, accounting, procurement, provisioning and internal control systems and processes for the organisation in compliance with the relevant legislations

Leadership

Provide effective professional leadership to the Finance and Procurement team

Develop performance measures that support the company’s strategic direction

Create team effectiveness through a conducive and healthy culture

Strategy

Development of a financial and operational strategy, including best practice financial models

Manage the capital requests, investment processes as well as debt and equity financing to enhance the prospects for the organisation’s long-term success while maintaining long-term financial stability

Ensure sound decision making and judgement of financial data to manage market complexities, uncertainties and disruptions

Apply critical thinking skills, along with financial acumen to leveraging business drivers to create financial growth

Monitor and direct the formulation and implementation of strategic business plans

Perform any other function as delegated by the CEO

Job Requirements Qualifications:

CA (SA) with relevant experience

MBA will be an added advantage

Experience:

Minimum 6 years working experience as a Chief Financial Officer in the Public Sector

Candidate must have sound knowledge and understanding of public sector financial regulations and policy frameworks, and supply chain management processes

Sound financial management, accounting, procurement, provisioning and internal control systems and processes for the organisation in compliance with the relevant legislation

Experience in strategic planning and execution, financial modelling, budgets, cash flow management, inventory control, project accounting, asset management, statutory

report requirements

Board presentation experience as the CFO

Team and department management

Working with SAGE is an added advantage

The candidate should be able to:

Collaborate with the CEO and the executive team to be a trusted advisor in making decisions regarding company’s financial strategy and operations

Immediately operate without intense training except for the company’s business model

Find innovative ways to finance M&A or other investment activity or pricing strategies to grow revenues

Leverage diverse group of talented individuals to achieve superior financial performance

Industry

Government, Public Sector, Parastatal

Employment Type

Full-time Executive

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational

5 to 10 years Executive Management / Director

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Public Sector

