Coordinator Districts at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
ENERGY AND CLIMATE CHANGE – ELECTRICITY GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
COORDINATOR: DISTRICTS
TCOE: SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 026 140 PER ANNUM – REF NO: NRG 24/21
Requirements:
- A National diploma in Electrical Engineering
- Electrical Engineer’s Certificate of Competency (Factories)
- Eight (8) years’ managerial experience in the Electrical Engineering field
- A valid Code EB driver’s licence.
Key performance areas:
- Managing the key performance areas within the District through investigation, analysis and interpretation of developmental requirements against the capacity and capability of the District to achieve its service delivery objectives
- Identifying and defining immediate, short- and long-term objectives/plans associated with the District in terms of forward planning
- Directing and controlling the key performance Indicators of personnel to promote productivity, performance and staff development within a District
- Preparing capital and operating budget proposals and motivating and controlling expenditure against approved budget allocations
- Managing the formulation of specific contracts and tender documents and controlling the specified contractual obligations
- Directing and controlling the professional, technical and operational outcomes associated with the functions of the District.
Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.
Closing date: 4 June 2021
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma