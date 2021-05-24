Coordinator Districts at The City of Cape Town

ENERGY AND CLIMATE CHANGE – ELECTRICITY GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION

COORDINATOR: DISTRICTS

TCOE: SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 026 140 PER ANNUM – REF NO: NRG 24/21

Requirements:

A National diploma in Electrical Engineering

Electrical Engineer’s Certificate of Competency (Factories)

Eight (8) years’ managerial experience in the Electrical Engineering field

A valid Code EB driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Managing the key performance areas within the District through investigation, analysis and interpretation of developmental requirements against the capacity and capability of the District to achieve its service delivery objectives

Identifying and defining immediate, short- and long-term objectives/plans associated with the District in terms of forward planning

Directing and controlling the key performance Indicators of personnel to promote productivity, performance and staff development within a District

Preparing capital and operating budget proposals and motivating and controlling expenditure against approved budget allocations

Managing the formulation of specific contracts and tender documents and controlling the specified contractual obligations

Directing and controlling the professional, technical and operational outcomes associated with the functions of the District.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

Closing date: 4 June 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

