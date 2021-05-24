Corporate Education and Training Business Development Consultant – Cape Town at Rory Mackie & Associates

About the Position

Our client is looking for professional people that are able to deliver a consistent sales output that requires more management support and guidance rather than micro-management in order to meet their monthly & annual targets. Key skills in building relationships, with a consultative oriented solution selling style, is vital in order to identify and co-create opportunities with clients.

Key Requirements:

They are looking for individuals who have the following attributes to ensure a high work ethic and professionalism to represent their company:

Well groomed, well-mannered and speak clearly and professionally

Minimum 5 years corporate solution sales experience, preferably into the Human Resources client space

Knowledge of the education and SETA framework

Knowledge of the B-BBEE codes

Excellent people-skills

Good team worker

Flexible

Ability to think innovatively

Self-motivated

Presentable

Excellent communication skills

Excellent attention to detail

Emotionally mature

Intermediate Microsoft Office skills

Candidates with previous experience in selling Education, Training and/or HR services and B-BBEE consulting are preferable.

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of SETA framework

Excellent people skills

Education

Training

Good communication skills

Proven sales track record

Desired Work Experience

5 to 10 years

Desired Education Level

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client’s purpose is to empower people and to empower others. They are looking for someone who is inherently passionate, self-motivated and incentivized by the opportunity of being the master of their own destiny, with the ability to produce their own income and results, driven with the intent to make a difference.

