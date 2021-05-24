Corporate Education and Training Business Development Consultant – Pretoria at Rory Mackie & Associates

About the Position
Our client is looking for professional people that are able to deliver a consistent sales output that requires more management support and guidance rather than micro-management in order to meet their monthly & annual targets. Key skills in building relationships, with a consultative oriented solution selling style, is vital in order to identify and co-create opportunities with clients.
Key Requirements:
They are looking for individuals who have the following attributes to ensure a high work ethic and professionalism to represent their company:
- Well groomed, well-mannered and speak clearly and professionally
- Minimum 5 years corporate solution sales experience, preferably into the Human Resources client space
- Knowledge of the education and SETA framework
- Knowledge of the B-BBEE codes
- Excellent people-skills
- Good team worker
- Flexible
- Ability to think innovatively
- Self-motivated
- Presentable
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent attention to detail
- Emotionally mature
- Intermediate Microsoft Office skills
Candidates with previous experience in selling Education, Training and/or HR services and B-BBEE consulting are preferable.
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge of SETA framework
- Excellent people skills
- Education
- Training
- Good communication skills
- Proven sales track record
Desired Work Experience
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Education Level
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client’s purpose is to empower people and to empower others. They are looking for someone who is inherently passionate, self-motivated and incentivized by the opportunity of being the master of their own destiny, with the ability to produce their own income and results, driven with the intent to make a difference.