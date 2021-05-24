Direct Sales at Global Direct

Unemployed Youths residing in Durban Needed Urgently Free Training…

?? Permanent

Full -time

An opportunity has presented itself for matriculants who are looking for growth and experience in the Sales marketing industry.

The candidate must be:

Self-motivated

Energetic

Self-driven

Friendly Requirements

Good communication skill

Minimum level of education: Passed Matric

Language(s): English

SA ID : YesIF YOU THINK YOU ARE A GOOD CANDIDATES FOR THIS JOB APPLY NOW:

? Email Address : [Email Address Removed]

WhatsApp No : [Phone Number Removed];

? Landline No : [Phone Number Removed];

36 kings road, SARS building,3rd floor

Pinetown

3610

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

