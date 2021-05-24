Direct Sales at Global Direct

Unemployed Youths residing in Durban Needed Urgently Free Training…
?? Permanent
Full -time
An opportunity has presented itself for matriculants who are looking for growth and experience in the Sales marketing industry.
The candidate must be:
- Self-motivated
- Energetic
- Self-driven
- Friendly Requirements
- Good communication skill
Requirements
- Minimum level of education: Passed Matric
- Language(s): English
- SA ID : YesIF YOU THINK YOU ARE A GOOD CANDIDATES FOR THIS JOB APPLY NOW:
? Email Address : [Email Address Removed]
WhatsApp No : [Phone Number Removed];
? Landline No : [Phone Number Removed];
36 kings road, SARS building,3rd floor
Pinetown
3610
