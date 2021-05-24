Divisional Head: Mechanical Engineering at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION:

The Divisional Head Role calls for an Executive- Level, Strategic Individual, who will report directly to the CEO, with overall responsibility for their Division. This is a Strategic Appointment and requires a qualified Mechanical Engineer with Proven Project Management skills and experience, and strong Commercial/Business Acumen.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Technical Qualification in Mechanical Engineer

Project Management Qualification – PMP

Registered ECSA Engineer – Beneficial

Government Certificate of Competence – Beneficial

Experience in Mining/Water or similar industries

Strong Staff/Team Management experience at Senior Level

Thorough knowledge and understanding of mechanical design CFD modelling

Good understanding of Mining Markets and Mining Culture.

Must be willing to travel locally and into Africa when required

RESPONSIBILITIES:

To be responsible for overall Divisional Performance, including: Financial, Strategy and SHEQ. Oversight of all Project Activities, Mechanical Engineering Activities, BD, Tenders and Proposals, Procurement Division, OEM Equipment, Systems.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

