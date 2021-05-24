Field Sales Agent at Gro direct

If you do enjoy working with people directly, then join our Direct Sales and Marketing Team n Pretoria! We are giving young South African’s a chance to grow within our business and be successful.

Requirements:

Matric

SA ID

A will to succeed

Smart phone

Send your CV today

[Email Address Removed]

Office number: [Phone Number Removed];

WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Face to Face Sales

Field Sales

Sales Training

Acquiring new customers

Canvassing

Work Ethic

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position