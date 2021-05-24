Field Sales Agent at Gro direct

May 24, 2021

If you do enjoy working with people directly, then join our Direct Sales and Marketing Team n Pretoria! We are giving young South African’s a chance to grow within our business and be successful.
Requirements:

  • Matric
  • SA ID
  • A will to succeed
  • Smart phone

Send your CV today
[Email Address Removed]
Office number: [Phone Number Removed];
WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Face to Face Sales
  • Field Sales
  • Sales Training
  • Acquiring new customers
  • Canvassing
  • Work Ethic

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position