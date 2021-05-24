Financial Accountant

May 24, 2021

Our client who specialises in life insurance is seeking a Financial Accountant to join their team
Requirements:

  • BCom in Accounting
  • Minimum 3 years experience
  • Knowledge of insurance industry advantageous but not essential
  • IFRS knowledge
  • Pastel experience preferable

The key responsibilities include the following:

  • Month End Reporting
  • Assisting with Month-end Journals
  • Cash and Cash flow management
  • Month end requirements but not limited to
  • Right of Use Asset Journal
  • Loan and interest balances
  • Balancing debtor control accounts and age analysis
  • Balancing commission control
  • Reinsurance & Reserves Journals
  • Payroll journals
  • Investment journals
  • Loading payments, claims and comm on our online banking
  • Balance sheet recons
  • Assisting with internal and external audit requirements
  • Assisting with general accounting and reconciliations
  • Banking Admin
  • Vat Management
  • Get involved in add-hoc projects

