Reference: JC50083
Our client who specialises in life insurance is seeking a Financial Accountant to join their team
Requirements:
- BCom in Accounting
- Minimum 3 years experience
- Knowledge of insurance industry advantageous but not essential
- IFRS knowledge
- Pastel experience preferable
The key responsibilities include the following:
- Month End Reporting
- Assisting with Month-end Journals
- Cash and Cash flow management
- Month end requirements but not limited to
- Right of Use Asset Journal
- Loan and interest balances
- Balancing debtor control accounts and age analysis
- Balancing commission control
- Reinsurance & Reserves Journals
- Payroll journals
- Investment journals
- Loading payments, claims and comm on our online banking
- Balance sheet recons
- Assisting with internal and external audit requirements
- Assisting with general accounting and reconciliations
- Banking Admin
- Vat Management
- Get involved in add-hoc projects
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- IFRS Knowledge
- Pastel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree