Financial Accountant

Reference: JC50083

Our client who specialises in life insurance is seeking a Financial Accountant to join their team

Requirements:

BCom in Accounting

Minimum 3 years experience

Knowledge of insurance industry advantageous but not essential

IFRS knowledge

Pastel experience preferable

The key responsibilities include the following:

Month End Reporting

Assisting with Month-end Journals

Cash and Cash flow management

Month end requirements but not limited to

Right of Use Asset Journal

Loan and interest balances

Balancing debtor control accounts and age analysis

Balancing commission control

Reinsurance & Reserves Journals

Payroll journals

Investment journals

Loading payments, claims and comm on our online banking

Balance sheet recons

Assisting with internal and external audit requirements

Assisting with general accounting and reconciliations

Banking Admin

Vat Management

Get involved in add-hoc projects

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IFRS Knowledge

Pastel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

