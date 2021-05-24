Financial Accountant – Reporting at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Minimum Qualification:
- 3 year Degree in Accounting
Minimum Experience Required:
- Minimum of 3 years in a general ledger or related accounting function
- Proven experience in a Syspro environment required
Job Competencies:
Maintenance of the General Ledger
- Ensure General Ledger reconciliations are performed monthly, including
backup schedules in support of all Balance Sheet Accounts.
- Following up of queries / reconciling items ensuring that no significant items
remain on the reconciliations when closing the General Ledger.
- Complete half year-end and year-end schedules as required in support of
specified General Ledger accounts.
Journals
- Prepare journal and accrual entries as part of normal month end process.
- Ensure own journal and accrual entries are authorized by the Financial
Manager, prior to being posted.
- Capture journal and accrual entries when required, including routine monthly
transactions, corrections and provisions, ensuring correct account allocations.
Reporting General Ledger
- Preparation of the MR (Management Report) Pack for the factory/ies allocated, within due dates.
Reporting Other
- Supervise Sales Reporting preparation of monthly sales report for the Division, ensuring accuracy and completeness.
Circulate monthly Sales Report within due dates.
Petty Cash
- Prepare monthly float reconciliation.
VAT Reconciliation
- Prepare and reconcile the Divisional VAT reconciliation monthly.
- Ensure the VAT reconciliation is reviewed by the Financial Accountant, prior to E-filing submission.
- Assistance with IT14SD
Audit
- Assist with SARB, internal & external audit
Foreign Treasury
- Review all Buyer documentation for FEC requests
- Update FEC schedules & send to Head office once approved
- Review all Buyers documentation for payment requests
- Update schedules & shared drive once processed
- Foreign creditors revaluation & Forex bank reconciliation