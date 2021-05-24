Financial Accountant – Reporting at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

May 24, 2021

Minimum Qualification:

  • 3 year Degree in Accounting

Minimum Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 3 years in a general ledger or related accounting function
  • Proven experience in a Syspro environment required

Job Competencies:
Maintenance of the General Ledger

  • Ensure General Ledger reconciliations are performed monthly, including
    backup schedules in support of all Balance Sheet Accounts.
  • Following up of queries / reconciling items ensuring that no significant items
    remain on the reconciliations when closing the General Ledger.
  • Complete half year-end and year-end schedules as required in support of
    specified General Ledger accounts.

Journals

  • Prepare journal and accrual entries as part of normal month end process.
  • Ensure own journal and accrual entries are authorized by the Financial
    Manager, prior to being posted.
  • Capture journal and accrual entries when required, including routine monthly
    transactions, corrections and provisions, ensuring correct account allocations.

Reporting General Ledger

  • Preparation of the MR (Management Report) Pack for the factory/ies allocated, within due dates.

Reporting Other

  • Supervise Sales Reporting preparation of monthly sales report for the Division, ensuring accuracy and completeness.
    Circulate monthly Sales Report within due dates.

Petty Cash

  • Prepare monthly float reconciliation.

VAT Reconciliation

  • Prepare and reconcile the Divisional VAT reconciliation monthly.
  • Ensure the VAT reconciliation is reviewed by the Financial Accountant, prior to E-filing submission.
  • Assistance with IT14SD

Audit

  • Assist with SARB, internal & external audit

Foreign Treasury

  • Review all Buyer documentation for FEC requests
  • Update FEC schedules & send to Head office once approved
  • Review all Buyers documentation for payment requests
  • Update schedules & shared drive once processed
  • Foreign creditors revaluation & Forex bank reconciliation

Learn more/Apply for this position