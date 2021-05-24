Financial Planning Partner Assistant

This role is a Fixed Term Contract for 12 months, with the intention of going permanent.

Qualifications and Experience

– Qualification in investments/financial planning/business management would be an advantage

– 2-4 years experience in a client service environment

– At least 5 years experience in the financial services industry

– FAIS and FICA knowledge is a must, not negotiable

Attributes

This role requires an individual who has been working in the financial planning industry for at least five years and is wanting to specialize in this industry.

Desired Skills:

fais

fica

financial planning

investments

paraplanning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Financial Advisory practice based in Menlyn, Pretoria

Employer & Job Benefits:

No benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position