Financial Planning Partner Assistant

This role is a Fixed Term Contract for 12 months, with the intention of going permanent.
Qualifications and Experience
– Qualification in investments/financial planning/business management would be an advantage
– 2-4 years experience in a client service environment
– At least 5 years experience in the financial services industry
– FAIS and FICA knowledge is a must, not negotiable
Attributes
This role requires an individual who has been working in the financial planning industry for at least five years and is wanting to specialize in this industry.
Desired Skills:
- fais
- fica
- financial planning
- investments
- paraplanning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Financial Advisory practice based in Menlyn, Pretoria
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No benefits