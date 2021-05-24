Frontend Developer – Sandton/Remote – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking to work in a new collaborative environment, using the latest tech, analytical techniques and research methods?

A well-known consulting hub focused on streamlining business processes are on the lookout for a Frontend Developer. This organisation has been internationally recognized for their unique customer experience software.

In this company you will find yourself engaging in real-time offshore projects.

Key Skills:

JavaScript

Angular

CSS

HTML

Bootstrap

Git

TypeScript

Reference Number for this position is SJ53047. This is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R700k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

