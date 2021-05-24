FUND MANAGER

PURPOSE

The Fund Manager has overall responsibility for strategy formulation and implementation. Oversee and provide guidance on all aspects of deal making, execution and strategic planning related to deal sourcing and negotiates transactions as a member of a team. Consistently leads transactions from identification, negotiations, closing, monitoring of investments and exit thereof. Take final responsibility for the transactions. Manage departmental budgets and targets. Manage the team performance. Custodian of external stakeholder relationships.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Relevant commercial or technical Honours Degree or equivalent qualification.

MBA or Master’s Degree would be an advantage.

Minimum of 12 years’ experience in deal making environment with minimum of 5 years people management experience.

Strong credit and risk analysis skills.

Previous experience in managing people / professional teams.

Well-developed presentation, written and verbal communication skills.

Strong inter-personal skills.

Strong organizational and strategic orientation.

Experience in development and implementation of strategic and business plans.

JOB DUTIES: KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Advancing BBBEE.

Portfolio Growth and Management: Deal Activity and meeting targets

Manage and meet overall targets for the fund i.e. approval value targets, deal volumes targets as well as disbursed value targets

Maximise Empowerment Dividend

Job Creation, Participation by Women & Geographic Spread:

Invest in black empowered businesses that have high employment creating opportunities and empowering women and job creation values.

Increase participation by black women to agreed target of portfolio by value of investment disbursed.

Negotiate funding agreements in respect of new funds.

Financial Efficiency and sustainability – Maintain portfolio impairments targets.

Achieve target Collection Ratios for the Fund clients.

Achieve target ROI.

Achieve portfolio risk exposure of high risk loan target.

Internal Process Perspective

Minimise staff turnover for voluntary terminations.

Manage vacancy rate to agreed target.

Achieve Committee Meeting Attendance.

Resolution of audit findings by due date with focus on high risk findings.

Operate within allocated budget.

Ensure accuracy and timely capture of information on CRM.

Learning & Growth – Innovation

Ensure staff attend training initiative linked in their PDP per annum.

Continuous improvement of processes

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES/BEHAVIOURS/ATTITUDES:

Relationship building and networking

Negotiation skills

Influencing skills

Political AwarenessAbility to accept constructive criticism

Financial acumen

Data Collection and Analysis

Investment Management

Risk identification and mitigation

Customer Service Orientation

Strategic and Innovative Thinking

Planning and organizing

Results and solution orientated

Financial acumen

Data Collection and Analysis

Investment Management

Risk identification and mitigation

Customer Service Orientation

Strategic and Innovative Thinking

Planning and organizing

Results and solution orientated

Resilience

Decisiveness in Execution

People Engagement

Communication and Engagement

Diverse Stakeholder Management

Teamwork

Innovation

Change leadership

Strategic Thinking

Business Mind Set

Desired Skills:



Desired Work Experience:



Desired Qualification Level:



