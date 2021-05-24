Head of Learning and Development

Our Client is a retail-led healthcare group which has been listed on the JSE Limited. Through market-leading retail brands, the group has numerous stores across Southern Africa. Our Client is a leader in the healthcare market with one of the largest retail pharmacy chain.
Why Choose This Opportunity:
Our client embraces an environment of honesty, respect, and professionalism with the aim to provide excellent service to all its customers. They are known to have a wonderful working environment with a great pay scale and employee benefits. They allow their employees plenty of growth opportunities with a wide breadth of roles and experience.
Skills & Experience:
Knowledge In:
- Skills Development Act, BBBEE, EE Act
- Organizational behaviour and psychology Knowledge and application of adult learning theory and instructional design principles
- Familiar with administration of one or more LMS platforms.
- Labour legislation
8 – 10 years Learning and Development experience
5 years management experience
Learning and Development Management
Budgeting and financial management
Pharmaceutical Industry Experience is a MUST
Qualifications:
Postgraduate degree in Human resources or Learning and Development or related field.
Located in Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Training
- HR
- BBEEE
- EE
- SETA