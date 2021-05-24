Head of Learning and Development

Our Client is a retail-led healthcare group which has been listed on the JSE Limited. Through market-leading retail brands, the group has numerous stores across Southern Africa. Our Client is a leader in the healthcare market with one of the largest retail pharmacy chain.

Why Choose This Opportunity:

Our client embraces an environment of honesty, respect, and professionalism with the aim to provide excellent service to all its customers. They are known to have a wonderful working environment with a great pay scale and employee benefits. They allow their employees plenty of growth opportunities with a wide breadth of roles and experience.

Skills & Experience:

Knowledge In:

Skills Development Act, BBBEE, EE Act

Organizational behaviour and psychology Knowledge and application of adult learning theory and instructional design principles

Familiar with administration of one or more LMS platforms.

Labour legislation

8 – 10 years Learning and Development experience

5 years management experience

Learning and Development Management

Budgeting and financial management

Pharmaceutical Industry Experience is a MUST

Qualifications:

Postgraduate degree in Human resources or Learning and Development or related field.

Located in Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Training

HR

BBEEE

EE

SETA

