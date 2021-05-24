Head of Learning and Development

May 24, 2021

Our Client is a retail-led healthcare group which has been listed on the JSE Limited. Through market-leading retail brands, the group has numerous stores across Southern Africa. Our Client is a leader in the healthcare market with one of the largest retail pharmacy chain.

Why Choose This Opportunity:
Our client embraces an environment of honesty, respect, and professionalism with the aim to provide excellent service to all its customers. They are known to have a wonderful working environment with a great pay scale and employee benefits. They allow their employees plenty of growth opportunities with a wide breadth of roles and experience.

Skills & Experience:
Knowledge In:

  • Skills Development Act, BBBEE, EE Act
  • Organizational behaviour and psychology Knowledge and application of adult learning theory and instructional design principles
  • Familiar with administration of one or more LMS platforms.
  • Labour legislation

8 – 10 years Learning and Development experience
5 years management experience
Learning and Development Management
Budgeting and financial management
Pharmaceutical Industry Experience is a MUST

Qualifications:
Postgraduate degree in Human resources or Learning and Development or related field.

Located in Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Training
  • HR
  • BBEEE
  • EE
  • SETA

