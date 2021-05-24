HR Generalist

Our client is a leading Company in the FMCG Industry is seeking a HR Assistant (Generalist)

Ensuring HR strategy & key processes are well institutionalized and executed & providing full range of HR services by understanding, responding and proactively acting on insights, expectations, needs and requirements including contractors Managing every aspect of employee development and relations Serving as an employee champion to ensure that processes and relationships are fair and equitable while utilizing key HR tools & processes to ensure all employees are fully engaged in and committed to the business growth

Demonstrating leadership & providing guidance to establish & maintain quality balance with business & developmental agendas of line managers & leaders.

Providing coaching and feedback to the managers on execution of HR programs; evaluating effectiveness,

reviewing and seeking improvements on the execution of the systems and processes

Leading business HR Strategy implementation on site

Setting and monitoring team/department and objectives (operation key deliverables on the people agenda)

Supports site management with driving

Enables the Learning Development strategy of the company at site level

Leads and drives for improved employee relations

Ensures speedy resolution/close out of matters of discipline, disputes and reported grievances

Represents the company in CCMA cases

Leads the talent acquisition initiatives in collaboration with CoE team

Ensures site management team understanding of the Total Rewards philosophy, objectives and procedures

Coaches management on initiatives to drive performance and assists with Performance Review process

Jointly (with Site Leader) owns the people planning process (PPP) for the operation

Drives compliance with EEA and SDA compliance agenda

Proactively (and without fear) identify talent flight risks and possible requirements for leadership/environmental

change in order to retain talent

Provides counsel and advice to management team and employees

Honours Degree in Social Sciences/HR Management/Business Management

In-depth knowledge in the generalist space of HR, Labour Laws, change management methodologies, and compensation and benefits

Only serious candidtates meeting the minimum requirements to apply

Desired Skills:

Labour Laws

CCMA

IR

EEA

SDA

Xhosa

Honours Degree

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

