Intermediate Business Analyst at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

About The Employer:

Tech Stack as per client

1. Stakeholder analysis and identification

2. Requirements gathering and Business Requirements Specification document

3. Business Process Modeling

4. Facilitating Workshops

5. Wireframes or screen mockups

6. Basic SQL (Oracle Database)

7. Project Plan, e.g. Gantt Chart

8. Software Testing

9. Production Support (assisting users with day to day issues and queries)

Tools

1. MS Visio (BPMN, Flowcharts, Context Diagram or Level 0 DFD, Sequence Diagram)

2. MS Office. In the case of excel, it will help if they know Pivot Tables

3. JIRA

4. Oracle SQL Developer

Experience inTIA Insurance application or SystemA Insurance application would be advantegous.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

