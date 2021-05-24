Intermediate system analyst at Reverside

Intermediate Systems Analyst Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forIntermediate System AnalystProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Intermediate System Analystand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Tech Stack as per client

Proactively build relationships, apply analytical techniques to elicit and validate business (product &service) needs ahead of demand

Implement routines to get to know I become an expert in various business processes(e.g.spend time in

business & with users)

business & with users) Translate elicited needs and knowledge acquired into user story format that is immediately usable for DevOps teams (right languaging, format for building & testing)

Prepare and prioritise the backlog of requirements for the userstories linked to the proposed solutions

Work collaboratively with Tribe Leads (Technical Product I Service Owners) to build a roadmap & vision for the products and services (including detailed analysis requirements & solution scope)

Defne measures ofsuccess & key outcomes forvarious solutions I changes including detailed acceptance criteria forall features

Defne testing requirements (pass or fail test cases)

Support the devefopment of detailed business cases (including defning solution characteristics, effort estimations etc.)

Define the strategy and drive digital initiatives that support and enhance the digital customer experience across all digital channels

– Ensure customer centricity in all activities

– Drive the design, development and optimisation of the digital channel experience

– Align to other non-digital platform channel strategies and content

– Act as digital owner that drives all digital channel interactions

– Define and own application roadmap

– Understanding of analytics across the platforms and derive enhancements required

– Manage technology interfaces with IT (web, mobile,apis)

– Ensure alignment with other development squads that have dependencies

– Monitor industry trends around digital content consumptions in various markets

– Identify innovative opportunities to optimise and enhance applications and interfaces

– Lead innovative thinking and provide insights to new technology

– Maintain knowledge of new trends, developments, in the space

– Drive delivery by co-ordinating development process

– knowledge of agile methodologies and ceremonies

– documentation of requirements and sprint reports

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

