Java Team Lead at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-growing Gaming Software Specialist seeks the coding expertise of a forward-thinking Java Team Lead to line manage an Agile team of Devs and QAs. This will include mentorship, career development & performance reviews. You will also be expected to keep up to date with the latest tech trends, research and dev activities to ensure your team is at the forefront of cutting-edge tools. You must have experience in a similar role with extensive Java Development and experience in the Online Betting/Casino industry. Your tech toolset should include: Java 8+, Spring Boot, SOAP/XML, JSON, Microservices, Kubernetes, Angular 2+, PHP, MySQL, Eclipse/IntelliJ Idea, Git & Jira. Remote work on [URL Removed] management of an Agile team of Developers and QAs.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in the Online Betting / Casino market.
- Experience as a Team Leader in Agile Software Development, with a long history of Java development, is a must.
- Java 8+
- Spring Boot
- SOAP/XML
- JSON
- Microservices
- Kubernetes
- Angular 2+
- PHP
- MySQL
- Eclipse/IntelliJ Idea
- Git
- Jira
ATTRIBUTES:
- An empathetic servant leader who balances the need of their Development team with the needs of the business.
- A dependable person who delivers consistent quality and a curious person who learns and improves their professional skills.
- A lateral thinker who can solve problems using creative reasoning and a team collaborator who is able to take part in productive and respectful discussions with their colleagues.
- Proactively seeks out areas of inefficiency within the scope of the role, taking action to make continuous improvements.
- Facilitates meetings well, ensuring that all participants thoughts are considered.
- Can communicate clearly to various levels – Developers, Managers and business stakeholders.
