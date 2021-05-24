Java Team Lead at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-growing Gaming Software Specialist seeks the coding expertise of a forward-thinking Java Team Lead to line manage an Agile team of Devs and QAs. This will include mentorship, career development & performance reviews. You will also be expected to keep up to date with the latest tech trends, research and dev activities to ensure your team is at the forefront of cutting-edge tools. You must have experience in a similar role with extensive Java Development and experience in the Online Betting/Casino industry. Your tech toolset should include: Java 8+, Spring Boot, SOAP/XML, JSON, Microservices, Kubernetes, Angular 2+, PHP, MySQL, Eclipse/IntelliJ Idea, Git & Jira. Remote work on [URL Removed] management of an Agile team of Developers and QAs.

Regular one to ones, career development, performance reviews. This includes training and mentorship of team members.

Perform the duties of a Scrum Master: Liaise with product management on the client side to gather project requirements; ensuring that the team has enough stories to work on each sprint; facilitate scrum ceremonies.

Ensure that sprint work is carried out in a timely manner; remove impediments so that the team can work without interruptions.

Gather requirements regarding the infrastructure needs of the team and ensure that the team has the required hardware, software and skills development needed to be able to perform at an optimum level.

Attend to admin duties relating to the proper functioning of the team.

Update project tickets in Jira and ensure that confluence pages are regularly revised.

Work on continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards. This includes enforcing good coding and QA practices.

Ensure the team is delivering excellent quality solutions, reporting progress and improving delivery if necessary.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in the Online Betting / Casino market.

Experience as a Team Leader in Agile Software Development, with a long history of Java development, is a must.

Java 8+

Spring Boot

SOAP/XML

JSON

Microservices

Kubernetes

Angular 2+

PHP

MySQL

Eclipse/IntelliJ Idea

Git

Jira

ATTRIBUTES:

An empathetic servant leader who balances the need of their Development team with the needs of the business.

A dependable person who delivers consistent quality and a curious person who learns and improves their professional skills.

A lateral thinker who can solve problems using creative reasoning and a team collaborator who is able to take part in productive and respectful discussions with their colleagues.

Proactively seeks out areas of inefficiency within the scope of the role, taking action to make continuous improvements.

Facilitates meetings well, ensuring that all participants thoughts are considered.

Can communicate clearly to various levels – Developers, Managers and business stakeholders.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

