Labour Consultant

Labour Consultant – EC

PE based

Market Related Salary

Our national client requires a qualified IR Practitioner with at least two years’ Labour Law experience & a relevant tertiary qualification to consult with clients in the Eastern Cape. Ideally to start immediately, must be well versed in both English & Afrikaans languages and should be knowledgeable of labour legislation; be willing to travel and must have a reliable vehicle. Please send your resume & copies of your qualifications to [Email Address Removed] before 28th May 2021. Position available immediately!

Desired Skills:

Labour law

labour legislation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Employee & Industrial Relations

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

