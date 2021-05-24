Labour Consultant – EC
PE based
Market Related Salary
Our national client requires a qualified IR Practitioner with at least two years’ Labour Law experience & a relevant tertiary qualification to consult with clients in the Eastern Cape. Ideally to start immediately, must be well versed in both English & Afrikaans languages and should be knowledgeable of labour legislation; be willing to travel and must have a reliable vehicle. Please send your resume & copies of your qualifications to [Email Address Removed] before 28th May 2021. Position available immediately!
Desired Skills:
- Labour law
- labour legislation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Employee & Industrial Relations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree