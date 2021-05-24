lekka at Simplify.Hr

Job briefWe are looking for an Analytics Manager to organize our analytics function and manage our team of analysts. You will implement tools and strategies to translate raw data into valuable business [URL Removed] this role, we expect you to have strong logical reasoning skills and business intelligence. The ability to communicate effectively is essential. If you also have solid industry experience, we’d like to meet [URL Removed] goal will be to help our business use data to drive high performance and [URL Removed] business needs and objectives
Requirements
- Proven experience as an Analytics Manager or Data Scientist
- Solid experience in data analysis and reporting; industry experience is a plus
- Background in market research and project management
- Knowledge of Excel, R and SQL; familiarity with business intelligence tools (e.g. Tableau, SAS)
- Superb communication skills
- Analytical skills and strong organizational abilities
- Attention to detail
- Problem-solving aptitude
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Statistics, Data Management or a related field