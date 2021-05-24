lekka at Simplify.Hr

Job briefWe are looking for an Analytics Manager to organize our analytics function and manage our team of analysts. You will implement tools and strategies to translate raw data into valuable business [URL Removed] this role, we expect you to have strong logical reasoning skills and business intelligence. The ability to communicate effectively is essential. If you also have solid industry experience, we’d like to meet [URL Removed] goal will be to help our business use data to drive high performance and [URL Removed] business needs and objectives

Develop strategies for effective data analysis and reporting

Define company-wide metrics and relevant data sources

Select, configure and implement analytics solutions

Lead and develop a team of data analysts

Oversee all analytics operations to correct discrepancies and ensure quality

Extract reports from multiple sources (e.g. operations, IT, customer feedback)

Build systems to transform raw data into actionable business insights

Apply industry knowledge to interpret data and improve performance

Keep abreast of industry news and trends

Requirements

Proven experience as an Analytics Manager or Data Scientist

Solid experience in data analysis and reporting; industry experience is a plus

Background in market research and project management

Knowledge of Excel, R and SQL; familiarity with business intelligence tools (e.g. Tableau, SAS)

Superb communication skills

Analytical skills and strong organizational abilities

Attention to detail

Problem-solving aptitude

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Statistics, Data Management or a related field

Learn more/Apply for this position