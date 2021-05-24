Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking an experienced Maintenance Fitter and Turner to join their Team
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4)
- Trade Test: Fitter and Turner (NQF 5)
- A minimum of 3 years’ technical and mechanical maintenance experience as a Fitter and Turner in a manufacturing environment
- Computer Literacy (Basic MS Office; and SAP, ERP Systems, and other job-specific software systems)
- Knowledge of relevant maintenance practices / designs / methodologies / SOP’s
- Housekeeping and safety principles
Duties:
- Root cause analysis performed.
- Failures / defects identified and rectified in a timely manner.
- Equipment downtime and damage minimized.
- Production support rendered – feedback received.
- Operating conditions of equipment optimal.
- Product quality standards upheld and complied with.
- Reports compiled and available in a timely manner (records kept – document control)
Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Fitter and Turner
- Manufacturing
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate