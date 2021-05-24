Maintenance Fitter and Turner

May 24, 2021

Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking an experienced Maintenance Fitter and Turner to join their Team

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4)
  • Trade Test: Fitter and Turner (NQF 5)
  • A minimum of 3 years’ technical and mechanical maintenance experience as a Fitter and Turner in a manufacturing environment
  • Computer Literacy (Basic MS Office; and SAP, ERP Systems, and other job-specific software systems)
  • Knowledge of relevant maintenance practices / designs / methodologies / SOP’s
  • Housekeeping and safety principles

Duties:

  • Root cause analysis performed.
  • Failures / defects identified and rectified in a timely manner.
  • Equipment downtime and damage minimized.
  • Production support rendered – feedback received.
  • Operating conditions of equipment optimal.
  • Product quality standards upheld and complied with.
  • Reports compiled and available in a timely manner (records kept – document control)

Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Fitter and Turner
  • Manufacturing
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position