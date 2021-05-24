Maintenance Fitter and Turner

Our client in the Manufacturing industry is seeking an experienced Maintenance Fitter and Turner to join their Team

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4)

Trade Test: Fitter and Turner (NQF 5)

A minimum of 3 years’ technical and mechanical maintenance experience as a Fitter and Turner in a manufacturing environment

Computer Literacy (Basic MS Office; and SAP, ERP Systems, and other job-specific software systems)

Knowledge of relevant maintenance practices / designs / methodologies / SOP’s

Housekeeping and safety principles

Duties:

Root cause analysis performed.

Failures / defects identified and rectified in a timely manner.

Equipment downtime and damage minimized.

Production support rendered – feedback received.

Operating conditions of equipment optimal.

Product quality standards upheld and complied with.

Reports compiled and available in a timely manner (records kept – document control)

Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful

