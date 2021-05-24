Managing Consultant – Mining Property Risk

A Managing Consultant in Client Advisory Services will maintain a leadership role within the Property Risk Consulting Mining team. Specifically, this person will ensure effective expansion through sales, business development and delivery of Mining Property Risk Consulting services for clients and prospects by managing and delivering complex client engagements.

Key Responsibilities – Essential Functions

Client Service:

Sought out by clients and other team members as a specialized resource on Mining Property Risk Consulting related services.

Directs and/or reviews analysis of client needs, develops project outlines and recommends suitable approaches or options to consider.

Uses advanced facilitative and analytical skills to assist clients in the articulation of complex problems.

Actively uncovers concerns or issues that may be unclear to the client and addresses these.

Reviews, approves and monitors the project requirements and appropriate work plans.

Directs the matching of Mining Consulting products and services to client’s key needs.

Assures the best practices or enhances the development or use of systems to organize and track information.

Produces technical analyses relevant to mining risk consulting.

Enhances the creativity and effectiveness of materials that reflect an understanding of the most complex client, project and technical issues.

Arranges for and leads client implementation teams, suggests key performance indicators, and reviews results.

Performs peer and senior reviews, confirms client expectations, and monitors client satisfaction of deliverables and services.

Respects and maintains client confidentiality.

Uses strong interpersonal skills to develop relationships with clients and gain their trust.

Project Management:

Promotes, facilitates or enhances the continuous risk improvement methodology.

Enhances the development and application of objective criteria for measuring important processes.

Directs the development of new approaches of applying processes and technologies.

Assures that project budget and changes are developed and managed profitably.

Assures the project pricing and resources are appropriate.

Responsible for the development and securing of complex client service agreements.

Complies with company policy and procedures for timekeeping, expense reporting and billing.

Uses strong interpersonal skills to gain confidence and trust of other team members.

Communications:

Develops and effectively delivers highly visible, complex written and oral communications, such as proposals, technical concepts, deliverables, and industry viewpoints.

Assures the effective use of templates and other written materials.

Client development:

Develops new and expanded business opportunities.

Develop sales and marketing materials.

Coordinates business development activities (e.g. seminars, mailings, etc.).

Directs, reviews, or applies research (e.g. reviews annual report, financial data, benchmarking, etc.) for business development purposes.

Utilizes and develops spheres of influence to develop new and expanded business.

Develops scope engagements.

Additional Responsibilities

Colleague development:

Creates opportunities to develop new skills and broaden and deepen knowledge for yourself and colleagues.

Assures a team environment of continuous feedback and idea sharing.

Influential in external associations to contribute skills and enhance technical abilities.

Develops junior colleagues in their career and their capabilities.

Teamwork:

Leads team planning and implementation in integrated complex activities.

Openly shares information and own expertise with integrated teams to accomplish complex goals.

Job Specifications

Knowledge:

10+ years of relevant experience in mining engineering/ mining property risk consulting (risk, project management, planning, loss estimates)

Bachelor’s degree in Mining/ Metallurgy/ Chemical & Process Engineering

Project management qualification

Core skills:

Performs, directs and/or reviews property risk surveys and loss estimates related to mining clients.

Identifies complex problems and applies solutions.

Advanced organizational and resource (people, projects, time) management.

Superior oral communication skills with large and small audiences. Superior written communication skills. Superior presentation and consulting skills.

Develops and enhances client relationships.

Develops and closes complex business opportunities.

Proficient in company sanctioned software and systems, as well as relevant use of Internet.

Attention to detail.

Proficient in English language (speaking, reading and writing).

Effectively manages and leads staff.

Physical Requirements

Travel required (domestic and international travel)

Desired Skills:

Mining

mining property

property risk

Consulting

New Business Development

Sales

mining risk consulting

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

