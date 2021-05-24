National Risk Manager

Key Performance Areas:
Internal audit:
- Conduct regular health checks on all departments standard operating & administrative processes and procedures.
- Optimizing operational checklist & controls and continuously audit the checklist & controls by conducting physical checks and audits in stores
- Evaluate & monitor controls for stock management, IBTS, sending and receiving stock, overseeing the resolution of issues between stores and the distribution centre and investigate any overs and shortages of stock in stores.
- Management of problematic/ high risk stores/areas with internal audits and provide weekly feedback, report on risks and implementation of preventative measures.
- Review of processes and procedures on ground level and ensure any loopholes that arise or gets picked up and is eliminated.
Loss prevention:
- Overseeing and the management of the stock count process, streamline, evaluate & monitor the stock count controls (HVI & UNIT counts) across the business.
- Manage and ensure that the Alarm, EAS & CCTV systems are maintained and updated.
- Planning and coordinating of stocktakes and the management of outsourced counting
- Preparation & circulation of final stock count reports and launch investigations where there is any breakdown of controls identified.
- Daily sales investigations look for possible fraudulent transactions ensure that sufficient preventative controls are in place on the stock management system as well as the point of sales to eliminate or minimize any potential risk.
Personnel:
- Establishing and managing a risk team within the business
- Establishing Health & Safety committee
- Assist the HR team in the gathering, preparation and presenting of evidence at disciplinary hearings as well as at the CCMA.
- Management of HRPM, optimization of scheduling right through the company, identifying and prevention of any potential fraud and devising action plans on problematic/ high risk areas in the business
- Monitor and evaluate external third-party service providers on their key deliverables as well as cost effectiveness.
Identify risk and evaluate controls:
- Taking relevant action to ensure that the suitable policies and procedures are in place to cover all risk areas of the company
- Assess the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management practices and internal controls.
- Ensuring legal compliancethroughout the company considering any South African legislation
- After audits performed draft a risk report for the company with recommendations based on findings.
- Ability to table reports to the Exco team.
Job Requirements:
- Matric certificate
- Post Matric qualification (Bachelor of Commerce Degree or Advanced Diploma in Risk Management) will be advantageous
- Valid drivers license Code 8 unendorsed
- 3-5 years relevant experience in a risk relate role (retail experience advantageous)
- Candidate must be willing to travel extensively nationwide
- Candidate must be willing to work over weekends.