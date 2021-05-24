New Business Sales Consultant at Headhunters

Our client, a logistics solutions operation seek to employ a New Business Sales Consultant at to their Port Elizabeth operation. We are looking for a sales “NINJA” who has a deep passion for sales and for building & nurturing client relationships!

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Reception duties

Scheduling of new business appointments

Cold calling

Achieve individual targets

Generate new sales leads and acquire new customers

Selling of full supply chain products

Update weekly call report and reach daily

Prepare and present proposals and presentations to clients

Requirements:

Matric qualification

Bachelor’s Degree or similar qualification and/ or experience

3 year Corporate Sales Record

Proven track record of having made target

Industry experience – understanding of full supply chain (Freight, International and Warehousing products)

Experience in presentation and negotiation of business solutions at senior management level

Valid code 8 driver license

Excellent communication skills

