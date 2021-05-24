New Business Sales Consultant at Headhunters

Our client, a logistics solutions operation seek to employ a New Business Sales Consultant at to their Port Elizabeth operation. We are looking for a sales “NINJA” who has a deep passion for sales and for building & nurturing client relationships!
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Reception duties
- Scheduling of new business appointments
- Cold calling
- Achieve individual targets
- Generate new sales leads and acquire new customers
- Selling of full supply chain products
- Update weekly call report and reach daily
- Prepare and present proposals and presentations to clients
Requirements:
- Matric qualification
- Bachelor’s Degree or similar qualification and/ or experience
- 3 year Corporate Sales Record
- Proven track record of having made target
- Industry experience – understanding of full supply chain (Freight, International and Warehousing products)
- Experience in presentation and negotiation of business solutions at senior management level
- Valid code 8 driver license
- Excellent communication skills