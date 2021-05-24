New Business Sales Consultant at Headhunters

May 24, 2021

Our client, a logistics solutions operation seek to employ a New Business Sales Consultant at to their Port Elizabeth operation. We are looking for a sales “NINJA” who has a deep passion for sales and for building & nurturing client relationships!

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Reception duties
  • Scheduling of new business appointments
  • Cold calling
  • Achieve individual targets
  • Generate new sales leads and acquire new customers
  • Selling of full supply chain products
  • Update weekly call report and reach daily
  • Prepare and present proposals and presentations to clients

Requirements:

  • Matric qualification
  • Bachelor’s Degree or similar qualification and/ or experience
  • 3 year Corporate Sales Record
  • Proven track record of having made target
  • Industry experience – understanding of full supply chain (Freight, International and Warehousing products)
  • Experience in presentation and negotiation of business solutions at senior management level
  • Valid code 8 driver license
  • Excellent communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position