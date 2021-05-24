Nursing Services Manager

Our client is a proud private healthcare facility that is committed to offering quality healthcare at affordable prices. Their mission statement pledges to deliver the best possible clinical and personal scare to patients and their families, through building relationships with committed, competent, and compassionate staff.

Why Choose This Opportunity:

Our client promotes better standards to all employees through embracing quality of services, respect, and trust within the working environment. They are one of the most respected healthcare partners in South Africa and invest not only in their communities but their employees through a competitive market salary and positive conditions.

Skills & Experience:

Mixed specialty nursing experience i.e., at least 7 years’ work experience in medical, surgical, maternity, and pediatric units

Minimum 7 years in a Line Management or Leadership position

Minimum 5 years’ private hospital experience

Ability to debate and constructively argue situations either in defense of nursing activities and results or motivate recommendations that are in the interests of the hospital.

Qualifications:

Current registration with SA Nursing Council as Professional Nurse

Degree/Diploma in Nursing Management or Nursing Education.

Desired Skills:

Management

medical

surgical

maternity

pediatric

nurse

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Nursing / Professional Care Giving

Desired Accreditations:

South African Nursing Council

