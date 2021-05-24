Occupational Health Nurse at SD Recruitment

We are looking for Occupational Health Nurses

Developing and implementing health and safety programs

Documenting all employee injuries and illnesses within the workplace

Observing and assessing the work environment for potential dangers and hazards

Treating injuries and illnesses for employees, including follow-ups and referrals

Overseeing and implementing emergency and disaster preparedness programs and planning

Serving as a gatekeeper for healthcare services, including rehabilitation and disability matters

Counselling employees on physical and mental health issues and guiding them toward community resources and/or employee assistance programs

Monitoring the health status of employees

Conducting research on the effects of hazardous work conditions or workplace exposures, which may include gathering data and reporting findings to the employer

A degree /diploma in General Nursing.

A diploma in Midwifery.

Licensed to dispense medication as per legislation.

A degree or diploma in Occupational Health.

Registered with the South African Nursing Council as a general nurse and Occupational health nurse specialist.

Basic computer literacy.

Presentation skills

Registered with SASOHN (as an audiologist)

Basic Life Support course for Healthcare Providers.

HIV/AIDS counseling certificate

Please email your updated and detailed cv + copies of SANC Receipt + copies of all qualifications to

JHB Office: [Email Address Removed]

CPT Office: [Email Address Removed]

