Occupational Health Nurse at SD Recruitment

May 24, 2021

We are looking for Occupational Health Nurses

  • Developing and implementing health and safety programs
  • Documenting all employee injuries and illnesses within the workplace
  • Observing and assessing the work environment for potential dangers and hazards
  • Treating injuries and illnesses for employees, including follow-ups and referrals
  • Overseeing and implementing emergency and disaster preparedness programs and planning
  • Serving as a gatekeeper for healthcare services, including rehabilitation and disability matters
  • Counselling employees on physical and mental health issues and guiding them toward community resources and/or employee assistance programs
  • Monitoring the health status of employees
  • Conducting research on the effects of hazardous work conditions or workplace exposures, which may include gathering data and reporting findings to the employer
  • A degree /diploma in General Nursing.
  • A diploma in Midwifery.
  • Licensed to dispense medication as per legislation.
  • A degree or diploma in Occupational Health.
  • Registered with the South African Nursing Council as a general nurse and Occupational health nurse specialist.
  • Basic computer literacy.
  • Presentation skills
  • Registered with SASOHN (as an audiologist)
  • Basic Life Support course for Healthcare Providers.
  • HIV/AIDS counseling certificate

Please email your updated and detailed cv + copies of SANC Receipt + copies of all qualifications to
JHB Office: [Email Address Removed]
CPT Office: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Occupational
  • Health
  • Medical
  • Nursing

Learn more/Apply for this position