Office Automation Sales Consultant

We are currently looking for experienced office automation sales people in the Johannesburg area

Essential:

3 – 5 years office automation sales experience

Experience with PABX / ICT / CCTV would be an advantage

Good track record

Should have previous pay slips / commission sheets

Own vehicle & driver’s license

New business development experience, as well as upgrades / account management experience

Will be required to maintain existing client base as well as develop new business

CTC Negotiable according to experience 25k – 30k plus commission based on GP

Please mail an updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Ref: OA Sales

Desired Skills:

sales

new business development

account management

office automation

PABX

Cold Calling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Leading office automation company in SA

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Learn more/Apply for this position