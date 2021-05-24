Office Automation Sales Consultant

May 24, 2021

We are currently looking for experienced office automation sales people in the Johannesburg area

Essential:

3 – 5 years office automation sales experience
Experience with PABX / ICT / CCTV would be an advantage
Good track record
Should have previous pay slips / commission sheets
Own vehicle & driver’s license
New business development experience, as well as upgrades / account management experience
Will be required to maintain existing client base as well as develop new business
CTC Negotiable according to experience 25k – 30k plus commission based on GP

Please mail an updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Ref: OA Sales

Desired Skills:

  • sales
  • new business development
  • account management
  • office automation
  • PABX
  • Cold Calling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Leading office automation company in SA

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Commission

