A reputable company is seeking to appoint a full-time Partner Liaison to take responsibility for this function and related matters. The Partner Liaison engages with both Implementation Partners and BBBEE Verification agents/Corporates.

The Partner Liaison manages document compliance for BBBEE, administers both the 70% and 30% monitoring and evaluation fee, and manages and executes the payroll process.

For BBBEE Verification Agents/Corporates, the Partner Liaison provides client documentation, follows up on any queries, provides the client with support where needed and addresses any challenges arising.

The Partner Liaison must also complete monthly corporate reports for Sponsor/Implementation Partner Cohorts. Ultimately the work of the Partner Liaison ensures that youth enjoy a quality work experience, while both Implementation Partners and Corporates are compliant with the documentation necessary for BBBEE legislation.Core functions and Key Performance Areas:

Understand the Government Gazette, Practice Note and DTI in relation to BBBEE.

Manage the BBBEE verification document compliance of the Implementation Partners

Ensure that documents are uploaded and easily located within the company system

Administer the monitoring and evaluation fee for the Implementation Partners based on the 70% and 30% rule and their document compliance

Manage and execute the monthly payroll process to the Implementation Partners

Collect monthly documents submitted by the Implementation Partners and store it within the company systems

Follow up on any errors with submissions by Implementation Partners

Follow up on outstanding payments from corporates to Implementation Partners

Provide BBBEE Verification Agents/Corporates documentation when requested

Manage and strengthen the relationship with all clients using the Implementation Partner Model

Document all meetings and ensure clients receive feedback within agreed upon turn-around times

Develop pro-active initiatives to assist both the client and the company

Assist with adhoc tasks that may arise from time to time.

Establish referenceable relationship with the client.

Resolve client inquiries, maintaining ownership throughout resolution.

Qualifications and Experience:

Tertiary qualification, preferably in a business-related or social science field or

A minimum of 3 (three) years demonstrable experience in the general management of a business and a passion for youth development and empowerment

Strong practical understanding of the BBBEE Scorecard

Advanced computer skills especially Excel.Personal Attributes:

Have strong interpersonal relationships and be able to foster strong connections with internal and external stakeholders.

Deadline and output-driven

Demonstrate strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills by being able to communicate effectively at all levels, ensuring understanding, trust, buy-in and commitment from internal and external stakeholders

Operate with the utmost integrity

Regularly demonstrate taking of initiative, ownership for duties assigned and delivery of output required

Time management skills

