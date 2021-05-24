Principal Professional Officer at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
WATER AND WASTE – BULK SERVICE – WASTE WATER TREATMENT
PRINCIPAL PROFESSIONAL OFFICER
TCOE: SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 026 140 – R1 427 026 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 65/21 – BELLVILLE
Requirements:
- A BSc/BEng/BTech Degree in Civil Engineering or other engineering degree with postgraduate coursework in wastewater process and design
- Professional registration or eligible for registration as a [URL Removed] (advantageous)
- Process design of wastewater treatment facilities will be advantageous together with project management experience at a technical/engineering field
- A minimum of eight (8) years’ relevant experience in Project management at a senior level in the water field
- Computer Literacy in MS Applications, SAP, MS Projects, SAP Project Systems (PS) and/or SAP Project Portfolio Management (PPM)
- A valid Code B driver’s licence.
Key performance areas:
- Providing project management and engineering design services for the development, construction and commissioning of wastewater treatment facilities
- Researching the problem to prepare a report with recommendation and costs
- Outsourced design: compiling specifications for tenders for consultants
- Reviewing the contract documentation as prepared by the consultants
- Reviewing the tenders
- Preparing the report for supply chain management committee for their adjudication of offers
- Serving as chairman of project steering committees and employer’s representative at the site meetings
- Serving on bid evaluation committees
- Liaising with the quantity surveyors to enable prospective renderers to tender on the project
- General contract administration
- Financial management
- Scrutinising contract and service provider payment certificates
- Establishing and analysing the cash flow requirements of the project finances
- Preparing capital and operating impact within a planned project and managing and controlling expenditure against the approved budget allocations.
Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.
Closing date: 4 June 2021
- Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.
- Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.
- Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.
- Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.
- Visit our website at [URL Removed]
- No late applications will be considered.
- If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literacy
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree