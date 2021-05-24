Principal Professional Officer at The City of Cape Town

WATER AND WASTE – BULK SERVICE – WASTE WATER TREATMENT

PRINCIPAL PROFESSIONAL OFFICER

TCOE: SALARY COMMENCING FROM R1 026 140 – R1 427 026 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 65/21 – BELLVILLE

Requirements:

A BSc/BEng/BTech Degree in Civil Engineering or other engineering degree with postgraduate coursework in wastewater process and design

Professional registration or eligible for registration as a [URL Removed] (advantageous)

Process design of wastewater treatment facilities will be advantageous together with project management experience at a technical/engineering field

A minimum of eight (8) years’ relevant experience in Project management at a senior level in the water field

Computer Literacy in MS Applications, SAP, MS Projects, SAP Project Systems (PS) and/or SAP Project Portfolio Management (PPM)

A valid Code B driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Providing project management and engineering design services for the development, construction and commissioning of wastewater treatment facilities

Researching the problem to prepare a report with recommendation and costs

Outsourced design: compiling specifications for tenders for consultants

Reviewing the contract documentation as prepared by the consultants

Reviewing the tenders

Preparing the report for supply chain management committee for their adjudication of offers

Serving as chairman of project steering committees and employer’s representative at the site meetings

Serving on bid evaluation committees

Liaising with the quantity surveyors to enable prospective renderers to tender on the project

General contract administration

Financial management

Scrutinising contract and service provider payment certificates

Establishing and analysing the cash flow requirements of the project finances

Preparing capital and operating impact within a planned project and managing and controlling expenditure against the approved budget allocations.

