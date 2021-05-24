Product Owner

One of our top clients, within the retail industry, is hiring. Working for them affords you a challenging and inspiring work environment that allows you to learn and grow within their company, helping you increase your skills and [URL Removed] are actively looking for a Product Owner to join their Cape Town team. You will be the captain of the delivery team, ensuring that the team delivers software that creates meaningful value to the business and users.

Your duties will include but are not limited to:

Optimising team value and deliverables;

Leading an Agile, high performing, cross-functional team;

Assisting with the Learning and Personal Development;

Managing quality deliverables for the product;

Delivering software in an Agile manner; and,

Managing the product backlog to align with the product roadmap.

To apply, you need to have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma coupled with 3 years’ Business Analysis experience with exposure to product ownership.

You need to have experience working in cross-functional teams using Agile, Scrum (or Kanban) and be familiar with the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

You must be able to engage with business stakeholders on their product vision/needs and what system enhancements are required as well as be able to prioritise and plan the associated work, assessing scope and duration of work.

It will be advantageous if you have the following:

A background in software development or technical competency;

Experience working for a software development business;

Experience with Jira, MS Teams and Smartsheet; and,

Certified Product Owner (CSPO) Certification.

Think you have what it takes to take on this challenge? Then you are what we’re looking for! Tell us all about your skills!

About The Employer:

