Projects and Compliance Facilitator JHB/KZN at Massmart

Summary:
Commercial projects co-ordination including assisting the real estate teams with commercial planning, compliancy, contractual issues, project planning, programme management, change management, risk management, financial management and project communication.
FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Project Monitoring and Tracking
- The commercial and projects coordinator is responsible for ensuring a coherent and accurate record of all store development projects by keeping abreast of each projects respective work schedule and project plans.
- Organizing and attending stakeholder meetings to collate information to populate and report on progress, risks, and budgets vs actual spend as required by each project.
- Accurately populate and maintain detail on project attributes and performance.
- Summarizing gathered information and updating RAG status for each respective project.
- Analyzing project schedules and plans to derive meaningful business insights
- Gathering information from project teams to update departments spend forecasts
- Tracking and communicating project risks and opportunities.
- Preparing presentations and formal management reports to update senior management on the status of projects
Compliance
- Ensure that TPI and anti-corruption policies and processes are followed in terms of contractors that are
- nteracting with Government on Massmart’s behalf
- Assist with administration in completing documents and obtaining these from contractors
- Act as liaison between Commercial team, Project Managers and Compliance with regards to administrative matters.
- Maintenance of TPI suppliers including but not limited to the following:
- Contracts including rates
- Due diligence (submission of Appendix 1 and follow up for appendix 2 If required)
- Follow up to ensure that vendors have been loaded on the vendor master by ISM/Finance teams
- Obtaining all required documentation from suppliers
- Gather required information for internal and audit processes and ensure successful audit of firm every time
Stakeholder Communication
- Facilitating and ensuring accurate and complete capturing of documentation completion of AC and L&P documentation
- Facilitating the process to on-board vendors to ensure that documentation submitted is accurate and complete
- Reviewing contracting agreements to ensure completeness of information
- Assisting project teams to ensure correct permits to work have been obtained.
- Designing and controlling the project schedule.
Process Implementation
- Assists the commercial manager in the implementation of financial processing and management systems
- Initiates effective change management for the implementation of new processes and provides training and ongoing support to stakeholders on process changes
Documentation
- Ensures that all documentation processed is safely and adequately filed in a location accessible to all required stakeholders.
- Ensures correct indexing of documentation.
Requirements:
- Relevant Academic Qualification
- Advanced user on Microsoft office programs
- Must demonstrate extensive in-depth understanding of administrative principles, theories and concepts
- Intermediate working knowledge of project planning and budgeting tools and software
- Basic knowledge of project management
Desired Skills:
- Project Planning
- Compliance
- real estate
- Programme Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree