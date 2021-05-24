Projects and Compliance Facilitator JHB/KZN at Massmart

May 24, 2021

Summary:

Commercial projects co-ordination including assisting the real estate teams with commercial planning, compliancy, contractual issues, project planning, programme management, change management, risk management, financial management and project communication.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Project Monitoring and Tracking

  • The commercial and projects coordinator is responsible for ensuring a coherent and accurate record of all store development projects by keeping abreast of each projects respective work schedule and project plans.
  • Organizing and attending stakeholder meetings to collate information to populate and report on progress, risks, and budgets vs actual spend as required by each project.
  • Accurately populate and maintain detail on project attributes and performance.
  • Summarizing gathered information and updating RAG status for each respective project.
  • Analyzing project schedules and plans to derive meaningful business insights
  • Gathering information from project teams to update departments spend forecasts
  • Tracking and communicating project risks and opportunities.
  • Preparing presentations and formal management reports to update senior management on the status of projects

Compliance

  • Ensure that TPI and anti-corruption policies and processes are followed in terms of contractors that are
  • nteracting with Government on Massmart’s behalf
  • Assist with administration in completing documents and obtaining these from contractors
  • Act as liaison between Commercial team, Project Managers and Compliance with regards to administrative matters.
  • Maintenance of TPI suppliers including but not limited to the following:
  • Contracts including rates
  • Due diligence (submission of Appendix 1 and follow up for appendix 2 If required)
  • Follow up to ensure that vendors have been loaded on the vendor master by ISM/Finance teams
  • Obtaining all required documentation from suppliers
  • Gather required information for internal and audit processes and ensure successful audit of firm every time

Stakeholder Communication

  • Facilitating and ensuring accurate and complete capturing of documentation completion of AC and L&P documentation
  • Facilitating the process to on-board vendors to ensure that documentation submitted is accurate and complete
  • Reviewing contracting agreements to ensure completeness of information
  • Assisting project teams to ensure correct permits to work have been obtained.
  • Designing and controlling the project schedule.

Process Implementation

  • Assists the commercial manager in the implementation of financial processing and management systems
  • Initiates effective change management for the implementation of new processes and provides training and ongoing support to stakeholders on process changes

Documentation

  • Ensures that all documentation processed is safely and adequately filed in a location accessible to all required stakeholders.
  • Ensures correct indexing of documentation.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Academic Qualification
  • Advanced user on Microsoft office programs
  • Must demonstrate extensive in-depth understanding of administrative principles, theories and concepts
  • Intermediate working knowledge of project planning and budgeting tools and software
  • Basic knowledge of project management

Desired Skills:

  • Project Planning
  • Compliance
  • real estate
  • Programme Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

