Projects and Compliance Facilitator JHB/KZN at Massmart

Summary:

Commercial projects co-ordination including assisting the real estate teams with commercial planning, compliancy, contractual issues, project planning, programme management, change management, risk management, financial management and project communication.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Project Monitoring and Tracking

The commercial and projects coordinator is responsible for ensuring a coherent and accurate record of all store development projects by keeping abreast of each projects respective work schedule and project plans.

Organizing and attending stakeholder meetings to collate information to populate and report on progress, risks, and budgets vs actual spend as required by each project.

Accurately populate and maintain detail on project attributes and performance.

Summarizing gathered information and updating RAG status for each respective project.

Analyzing project schedules and plans to derive meaningful business insights

Gathering information from project teams to update departments spend forecasts

Tracking and communicating project risks and opportunities.

Preparing presentations and formal management reports to update senior management on the status of projects

Compliance

Ensure that TPI and anti-corruption policies and processes are followed in terms of contractors that are

nteracting with Government on Massmart’s behalf

Assist with administration in completing documents and obtaining these from contractors

Act as liaison between Commercial team, Project Managers and Compliance with regards to administrative matters.

Maintenance of TPI suppliers including but not limited to the following:

Contracts including rates

Due diligence (submission of Appendix 1 and follow up for appendix 2 If required)

Follow up to ensure that vendors have been loaded on the vendor master by ISM/Finance teams

Obtaining all required documentation from suppliers

Gather required information for internal and audit processes and ensure successful audit of firm every time

Stakeholder Communication

Facilitating and ensuring accurate and complete capturing of documentation completion of AC and L&P documentation

Facilitating the process to on-board vendors to ensure that documentation submitted is accurate and complete

Reviewing contracting agreements to ensure completeness of information

Assisting project teams to ensure correct permits to work have been obtained.

Designing and controlling the project schedule.

Process Implementation

Assists the commercial manager in the implementation of financial processing and management systems

Initiates effective change management for the implementation of new processes and provides training and ongoing support to stakeholders on process changes

Documentation

Ensures that all documentation processed is safely and adequately filed in a location accessible to all required stakeholders.

Ensures correct indexing of documentation.

Requirements:

Relevant Academic Qualification

Advanced user on Microsoft office programs

Must demonstrate extensive in-depth understanding of administrative principles, theories and concepts

Intermediate working knowledge of project planning and budgeting tools and software

Basic knowledge of project management

Desired Skills:

Project Planning

Compliance

real estate

Programme Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

