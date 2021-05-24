Purchasing Officer (03 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Purpose
- To ensure effective procurement of goods and services required by Johannesburg Water in terms of the Supply Chain Policy and Standing Operating Procedures.
Key Responsibilities
- Sources quotations by following a competitive bidding process.
- Identify items of framework and generate purchase orders in accordance with the standard procedure.
- Submit purchase orders to relevant managers for approval in compliance with the delegations of authority.
- Distribute approved purchase orders to suppliers and user departments.
- Request quotation in terms of technical specifications and quality standards required by the user departments.
- Collate quotations received.
- Liaise with user departments concerning adequacy of technical specifications, quality and operational durability.
- Analyze and evaluate quotations.
- Review adequacy of electronic information.
- Reroute as required for correction and authorization in terms of work flow procedures.
- Collate electronics and hard copy documentation and forward by release in terms of work flow procedures.
- Monitor due delivery dates on purchase orders.
- Analyze supporting documentation, i.e. quotations and motivations for correctness.
Requirements and Experience
- Grade 12
- National diploma in Procurement/Supply Chain Management/Logistics or Equivalent
- 3 years’ experience in PROCUREMENT, SAP MM Module
- Knowledge of Inventory Management Procedure
- Knowledge of Material Requirement, Planning (MRP) System