Purchasing Officer (03 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

May 24, 2021

Purpose

  • To ensure effective procurement of goods and services required by Johannesburg Water in terms of the Supply Chain Policy and Standing Operating Procedures.

Key Responsibilities

  • Sources quotations by following a competitive bidding process.
  • Identify items of framework and generate purchase orders in accordance with the standard procedure.
  • Submit purchase orders to relevant managers for approval in compliance with the delegations of authority.
  • Distribute approved purchase orders to suppliers and user departments.
  • Request quotation in terms of technical specifications and quality standards required by the user departments.
  • Collate quotations received.
  • Liaise with user departments concerning adequacy of technical specifications, quality and operational durability.
  • Analyze and evaluate quotations.
  • Review adequacy of electronic information.
  • Reroute as required for correction and authorization in terms of work flow procedures.
  • Collate electronics and hard copy documentation and forward by release in terms of work flow procedures.
  • Monitor due delivery dates on purchase orders.
  • Analyze supporting documentation, i.e. quotations and motivations for correctness.

Requirements and Experience

  • Grade 12
  • National diploma in Procurement/Supply Chain Management/Logistics or Equivalent
  • 3 years’ experience in PROCUREMENT, SAP MM Module
  • Knowledge of Inventory Management Procedure
  • Knowledge of Material Requirement, Planning (MRP) System

