Quality Control Manager (FMCG)

- Develop, update and/ or improved, implement (where necessary), and maintain the robust Food Safety Management System in place to conform to FSA, FSMS & GFSI, [URL Removed] SANS585, SANS788 and other related food regulations and legislation.
- Overseeing the Prerequisite Programs, Food Defence, Food Fraud and documentation thereof
- Conduct hazard analysis and identify CCP’s, CP & Critical Limits.
- Conduct monthly Food Safety Meetings and obtain relevant trends and information for discussion.
- Conduct and assist with third party inspections and/ or audits (i.e. Pest Control).
- Identify and analyse and/ test the quality of seafood varieties for (general quality, parasites defects, and other problems), particularly when problems recur in multiple products; recommends and facilitates solutions to these issues.
- Ensure that Quality Controllers perform their duties correctly.
- Responsible for Monthly Internal Auditing against the Systems in place and that audit findings are addressed and communicated effectively to affected departments.
- Ensure that Daily GMP checks are conducted by relevant staff members and that findings are addressed and communicated to the respectively affected departments.
- Ensure measuring instruments (i.e. scales and thermometers) are calibrated and verified as per procedure.
- Monitor performance.
- Maintains compliance with regulations, guidelines, and policies.
- Ensure cleaning chemicals and distribution thereof is effectively managed.
Qualifications/Skills
- ND/Degree in Food Technology or BsC in Food Science Biotechnology or Microbiology or related qualification required.
- Minimum 3 years related experience (management of staff) – FMCG experience advantageous
- Seafood knowledge advantageous
- Young, vibrant, go-getter, with good interpersonal-, communication and customer service skills.
- Any additional qualifications in Quality Control and/or Food Safety
- advantageous
- Internal Auditing training advantageous
- Computer literate (Excel, Word & Microsoft)
- Own transport
Desired Skills:
- Strong leadership skills
- Someone who is hard working
- Can think on their feet
- Loyal and team player
- organized and detail focused
- Excellent time management
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
FMCG company in the seafood industry