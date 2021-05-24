Quality Control Manager (FMCG)

May 24, 2021

  • Develop, update and/ or improved, implement (where necessary), and maintain the robust Food Safety Management System in place to conform to FSA, FSMS & GFSI, [URL Removed] SANS585, SANS788 and other related food regulations and legislation.
  • Overseeing the Prerequisite Programs, Food Defence, Food Fraud and documentation thereof
  • Conduct hazard analysis and identify CCP’s, CP & Critical Limits.
  • Conduct monthly Food Safety Meetings and obtain relevant trends and information for discussion.
  • Conduct and assist with third party inspections and/ or audits (i.e. Pest Control).
  • Identify and analyse and/ test the quality of seafood varieties for (general quality, parasites defects, and other problems), particularly when problems recur in multiple products; recommends and facilitates solutions to these issues.
  • Ensure that Quality Controllers perform their duties correctly.
  • Responsible for Monthly Internal Auditing against the Systems in place and that audit findings are addressed and communicated effectively to affected departments.
  • Ensure that Daily GMP checks are conducted by relevant staff members and that findings are addressed and communicated to the respectively affected departments.
  • Ensure measuring instruments (i.e. scales and thermometers) are calibrated and verified as per procedure.
  • Monitor performance.
  • Maintains compliance with regulations, guidelines, and policies.
  • Ensure cleaning chemicals and distribution thereof is effectively managed.

Qualifications/Skills

  • ND/Degree in Food Technology or BsC in Food Science Biotechnology or Microbiology or related qualification required.
  • Minimum 3 years related experience (management of staff) – FMCG experience advantageous
  • Seafood knowledge advantageous
  • Young, vibrant, go-getter, with good interpersonal-, communication and customer service skills.
  • Any additional qualifications in Quality Control and/or Food Safety
  • advantageous
  • Internal Auditing training advantageous
  • Computer literate (Excel, Word & Microsoft)
  • Own transport

Desired Skills:

  • Strong leadership skills
  • Someone who is hard working
  • Can think on their feet
  • Loyal and team player
  • organized and detail focused
  • Excellent time management
  • Excellent communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

FMCG company in the seafood industry

