Receiving and Dispatch Manager

A Meat Processing, Coldstore, and Distribution plant seeks a Dispatch and Receiving Manager.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years experience as a dispatch/receiving manager in a cold storage environment

Manage staff compliment of 30 people

Work under pressure and meet deadlines

Own transport essential

Communications skills – English and Afrikaans

Must be computer literate

Duties: (not limited to)

Manage the movement of stock between departments, ensuring that the quantities are correctly booked in & out

Manage minimum stock levels in the dispatch department

Oversee & conduct weekly stock takes

Ensure that the FIFO method is used at all times when booking out stock

Ensure that dispatch & waste area is kept in order

Ensure the accurate loading and offloading of products per invoice/delivery note

Manage staff to ensure company policies are complied with

Desired Skills:

Dispatching

Receiving

Management

Stock Management

stock take

Waste Control

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

