Receptionist

REQUIREMENTS:

– Matric

– Exceptional communication skills in English.

– Afrikaans fluency would be an advantage.

– 1 Year’s experience as a Receptionist

– Computer literate (Word and Excel)

– Strong administration skills

– Sage Evolution an advantage

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for the Font Desk Receptionist

Answer the switchboard (x 50).

Take messages (manually and electronically).

Receive and accompany quests to boardroom.

General transport related administration and capturing functions (will receive training).

Desired Skills:

Reception Management

Switchboard

Message taking

Reception desk

Making Reservations

Assist Visitors

Maintain Reception Area

Receptionist Duties

Answering Calls

Answering Phones

Assisting Visitors

Reception Administration

About The Employer:

Excellent opportunity at a stable transportation company.

Learn more/Apply for this position