REQUIREMENTS:
– Matric
– Exceptional communication skills in English.
– Afrikaans fluency would be an advantage.
– 1 Year’s experience as a Receptionist
– Computer literate (Word and Excel)
– Strong administration skills
– Sage Evolution an advantage
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Responsible for the Font Desk Receptionist
Answer the switchboard (x 50).
Take messages (manually and electronically).
Receive and accompany quests to boardroom.
General transport related administration and capturing functions (will receive training).
Desired Skills:
- Reception Management
- Switchboard
- Message taking
- Reception desk
- Making Reservations
- Assist Visitors
- Maintain Reception Area
- Receptionist Duties
- Answering Calls
- Answering Phones
- Assisting Visitors
- Reception Administration
About The Employer:
Excellent opportunity at a stable transportation company.