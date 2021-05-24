Recruitment / Business Development Consultant at O’Brien Recruitment

May 24, 2021

Roles & Responsibilities:

  • Build and manage a hybrid desk – managing temp and contractors as well as placing permanent candidates
  • Network to identify new business opportunities
  • Have an active Client facing role, whilst managing specific Key Accounts
  • Formulate and manage local and national recruitment assignments, specifically working on mid-career to senior-level opportunities
  • Effectively demonstrate best practices and promote brand awareness
  • Communicate business pipeline to Managing Director
  • Meet and exceed KPIs and revenue targets

Skills & Competencies:

  • Proven track record within the Recruitment Industry
  • Self-starter
  • Target Driven
  • Strong Commercial awareness
  • Account management skills
  • Excellent communication skills oral and written
  • Attention to detail in all aspects of work
  • Creative thinking
  • Strong team player
  • Ability to analyse and report accurately
  • Excellent project management skills

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • National Diploma or equivalent within Human Resources

About The Employer:

Rare opportunity for a successful Recruitment Consultant to join the O’Brien Recruitment Team! Be part of a dynamic and target driven Recruitment business that has been operating in Cape Town since 1994. This is a sales and results driven position!

Learn more/Apply for this position