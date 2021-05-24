Recruitment / Business Development Consultant at O’Brien Recruitment

Roles & Responsibilities:

Build and manage a hybrid desk – managing temp and contractors as well as placing permanent candidates

Network to identify new business opportunities

Have an active Client facing role, whilst managing specific Key Accounts

Formulate and manage local and national recruitment assignments, specifically working on mid-career to senior-level opportunities

Effectively demonstrate best practices and promote brand awareness

Communicate business pipeline to Managing Director

Meet and exceed KPIs and revenue targets

Skills & Competencies:

Proven track record within the Recruitment Industry

Self-starter

Target Driven

Strong Commercial awareness

Account management skills

Excellent communication skills oral and written

Attention to detail in all aspects of work

Creative thinking

Strong team player

Ability to analyse and report accurately

Excellent project management skills

Qualifications

Matric

National Diploma or equivalent within Human Resources

About The Employer:

Rare opportunity for a successful Recruitment Consultant to join the O’Brien Recruitment Team! Be part of a dynamic and target driven Recruitment business that has been operating in Cape Town since 1994. This is a sales and results driven position!

