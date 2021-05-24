Recruitment / Business Development Consultant at O’Brien Recruitment

Roles & Responsibilities:
- Build and manage a hybrid desk – managing temp and contractors as well as placing permanent candidates
- Network to identify new business opportunities
- Have an active Client facing role, whilst managing specific Key Accounts
- Formulate and manage local and national recruitment assignments, specifically working on mid-career to senior-level opportunities
- Effectively demonstrate best practices and promote brand awareness
- Communicate business pipeline to Managing Director
- Meet and exceed KPIs and revenue targets
Skills & Competencies:
- Proven track record within the Recruitment Industry
- Self-starter
- Target Driven
- Strong Commercial awareness
- Account management skills
- Excellent communication skills oral and written
- Attention to detail in all aspects of work
- Creative thinking
- Strong team player
- Ability to analyse and report accurately
- Excellent project management skills
Qualifications
- Matric
- National Diploma or equivalent within Human Resources
About The Employer:
Rare opportunity for a successful Recruitment Consultant to join the O’Brien Recruitment Team! Be part of a dynamic and target driven Recruitment business that has been operating in Cape Town since 1994. This is a sales and results driven position!