Sales Agents at Exhilarate

Are you HUNGRY for success?
Our Boksburg branch is looking for ambitious individuals with BIG DREAMS, who has the drive to Develop, Grow, Succeed and are searching for more than just a job, but an ever-possible future!
Training the individual into a leadership role is Our Main Focus for this position.
What we are looking for:
Motivated and driven for success
Strong personality along with communication skills
Honest and outgoing
Spontaneous and positive
Goal and target driven
Requirements:
RSA ID
Matric Certificate
Great earning potential with Uncapped commission.
If you have what it takes, Kindly send me your CV :
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Customer Care
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Call Centre
- 1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric