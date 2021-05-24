Sales Agents at Exhilarate

Are you HUNGRY for success?

Our Boksburg branch is looking for ambitious individuals with BIG DREAMS, who has the drive to Develop, Grow, Succeed and are searching for more than just a job, but an ever-possible future!

Training the individual into a leadership role is Our Main Focus for this position.

What we are looking for:

Motivated and driven for success

Strong personality along with communication skills

Honest and outgoing

Spontaneous and positive

Goal and target driven

Requirements:

RSA ID

Matric Certificate

Great earning potential with Uncapped commission.

If you have what it takes, Kindly send me your CV :

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Customer Care

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Call Centre

1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

