SALES CONSULTANTS NEEDED!!!! at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Expanding company is looking for new sales executives to join their busy and exciting team. The role requires you to be fluent in English.

To be considered you must:

Be able to work as part of a team

Have excellent communication skills both written and verbal

Good attention to detail

The role requires you to:

Sell and Promote the companies Products

Ensure customers queries are answered to effectively

Ensure the best experience is given to all customers

You will work with your colleagues to help the team work effectively

Ultimately you will be given the opportunity to teach and train your own sales team

Call us on: [Phone Number Removed]; or email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales targets

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

