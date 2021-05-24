SALES CONSULTANTS NEEDED!!!! at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Expanding company is looking for new sales executives to join their busy and exciting team. The role requires you to be fluent in English.
To be considered you must:
Be able to work as part of a team
Have excellent communication skills both written and verbal
Good attention to detail
The role requires you to:
Sell and Promote the companies Products
Ensure customers queries are answered to effectively
Ensure the best experience is given to all customers
You will work with your colleagues to help the team work effectively
Ultimately you will be given the opportunity to teach and train your own sales team
Call us on: [Phone Number Removed]; or email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Sales targets
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg