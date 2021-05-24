Sales Director required for leading Finance house in Johannesburg
Will be responsible for directing all sales activities and implementing the national sales plan within the company and ensuring sales growth year on year.
Qualifications and knowledge
Post graduate or MBA in Finance or equivalent and/or relevant financial sales experience
10 years’ experience within banking of which 5 years in a senior management position
Previous Management experience
In-depth knowledge of Asset Finance Commodity Finance
Commercial Asset-based Finance experience, non-negotiable. Experience in rental finance would be advantageous
Will lead a total team of approx. 18 Portfolio Managers, with currently 5 direct reports, thus leadership experience is crucial.
Core Competencies:
Exceptional Communication both written and spoken
Project management
Creative approach to work
Effective team management skills
General Competencies:
Detail and deadline orientated
Ability to work without supervision
Excellent time management skills
Ability to act as change agent
Duties:
Ensure that the Technology Finance target is achieved and profits are met on a monthly and yearly basis.
Ensure that the Sales Managers remain up-to-date with clients listed on CRM.
Continuous tracking with regards to the status of all deals within the department including pending, approved, lost and signed.
Effective management of First Floor and Dirt Diggers including financial targets and growth of business.
Ensure research and development of new products is attended to;
Effectively manage any and all on-going stakeholder relationships
Implementing and managing appropriate systems and processes within Technology Finance,
Participating actively in high level planning and strategizing meetings, to help Technology Finance grow.
Participating in policy making and decision-making activities of the group at a Board Level
Manage the Division within time and budget allowed
Ensuring that sales teams are submitting quality business & credit deals to credit and /or PCC (pending and declined) – feedback from credit monthly on quality of deals by keeping an asset register
Provide discounting with completed and signed documentation and supporting documents
Provide Sales Managers and BDO’s guidance and assistance during client meetings
Manage teams progress through internal sales meetings to receive feedback on what the team is working with and suppliers they are dealing with
Manage and review all sales forecast and budgetary performance
Assist team with internal process of deal lifecycle – Credit process, contract drafting and signing, discounting of deals.
R1, 450, 000 pa (Total CTC)
Please mail an updated CV through
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Sales Management
- Asset Finance
- Rental Finance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Executive Management / Director
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Finance house in Johannesburg