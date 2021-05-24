Sales Director

Sales Director required for leading Finance house in Johannesburg

Will be responsible for directing all sales activities and implementing the national sales plan within the company and ensuring sales growth year on year.

Qualifications and knowledge

Post graduate or MBA in Finance or equivalent and/or relevant financial sales experience

10 years’ experience within banking of which 5 years in a senior management position

Previous Management experience

In-depth knowledge of Asset Finance Commodity Finance

Commercial Asset-based Finance experience, non-negotiable. Experience in rental finance would be advantageous

Will lead a total team of approx. 18 Portfolio Managers, with currently 5 direct reports, thus leadership experience is crucial.

Core Competencies:

Exceptional Communication both written and spoken

Project management

Creative approach to work

Effective team management skills

General Competencies:

Detail and deadline orientated

Ability to work without supervision

Excellent time management skills

Ability to act as change agent

Duties:

Ensure that the Technology Finance target is achieved and profits are met on a monthly and yearly basis.

Ensure that the Sales Managers remain up-to-date with clients listed on CRM.

Continuous tracking with regards to the status of all deals within the department including pending, approved, lost and signed.

Effective management of First Floor and Dirt Diggers including financial targets and growth of business.

Ensure research and development of new products is attended to;

Effectively manage any and all on-going stakeholder relationships

Implementing and managing appropriate systems and processes within Technology Finance,

Participating actively in high level planning and strategizing meetings, to help Technology Finance grow.

Participating in policy making and decision-making activities of the group at a Board Level

Manage the Division within time and budget allowed

Ensuring that sales teams are submitting quality business & credit deals to credit and /or PCC (pending and declined) – feedback from credit monthly on quality of deals by keeping an asset register

Provide discounting with completed and signed documentation and supporting documents

Provide Sales Managers and BDO’s guidance and assistance during client meetings

Manage teams progress through internal sales meetings to receive feedback on what the team is working with and suppliers they are dealing with

Manage and review all sales forecast and budgetary performance

Assist team with internal process of deal lifecycle – Credit process, contract drafting and signing, discounting of deals.

R1, 450, 000 pa (Total CTC)

