Sales Rep at Gro-direct Rustenburg

May 24, 2021

Full time Roll available to start immediately

A specialist Insurance company is looking for call centre agents to join their expanding business
Set Transport is provided from Tlhabane to the offices and back!

Primary role:
-Provide product information to potential customers
-Enhance company image through professional telephonic interaction
– Make sales
-Collect Referrals

Must Have:
-Matric Or Equivalent
-Fluency in English
-Great Communication skills

What we offer:
-Earn Uncapped commission
-Weekly cash incentives
-Monthly bonuses
-Growth opportunities
-Team Building
– One on one training with the best in the business

Do you have what it takes?
Send your Cv for shortlisting today!!

