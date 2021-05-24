Sales Rep at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Full time Roll available to start immediately
A specialist Insurance company is looking for call centre agents to join their expanding business
Set Transport is provided from Tlhabane to the offices and back!
Primary role:
-Provide product information to potential customers
-Enhance company image through professional telephonic interaction
– Make sales
-Collect Referrals
Must Have:
-Matric Or Equivalent
-Fluency in English
-Great Communication skills
What we offer:
-Earn Uncapped commission
-Weekly cash incentives
-Monthly bonuses
-Growth opportunities
-Team Building
– One on one training with the best in the business
Do you have what it takes?
Send your Cv for shortlisting today!!
Desired Skills:
- Sales Training
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg