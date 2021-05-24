Sales Representative – Gro-Direct Rustenburg at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Our sales team in Rustenburg is currently looking for independent sales enthusiasts.
Are you willing to go the Extra Mile?
Excited about Financial Growth?
We offer the RIGHT individua’s great opportunities for growth!
If you meet the minimum requirements, you are already there!
Requirements
- Matric/NQF 4
- 1-2 Years Sales Experience
- Fluent in English preferable
- South African ID
- Well-spoken and Confident
- Presentable & professional for corporate environment
- Positive attitudeCompany Extras
- Regular incentives
- Uncapped Commission
- Comprehensive, effective and ongoing product and sales training
- Effective, fair promotion system
- Fun, supportive working environmentThere are so many exciting success stories in our business- proving that the potential for growth and career advancement is real. Bring a good attitude and a great work ethic and we will help launch your career within our supportive sales environment.
Desired Skills:
- Sales Rep
About The Employer:
Gro-Direct Rustenburg