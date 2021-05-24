Sales Representative – Gro-Direct Rustenburg at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Our sales team in Rustenburg is currently looking for independent sales enthusiasts.

Are you willing to go the Extra Mile?

Excited about Financial Growth?

We offer the RIGHT individua’s great opportunities for growth!

If you meet the minimum requirements, you are already there!

Requirements

Matric/NQF 4

1-2 Years Sales Experience

Fluent in English preferable

South African ID

Well-spoken and Confident

Presentable & professional for corporate environment

Positive attitudeCompany Extras

Regular incentives

Uncapped Commission

Comprehensive, effective and ongoing product and sales training

Effective, fair promotion system

Fun, supportive working environmentThere are so many exciting success stories in our business- proving that the potential for growth and career advancement is real. Bring a good attitude and a great work ethic and we will help launch your career within our supportive sales environment.

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

Learn more/Apply for this position