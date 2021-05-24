SAP EAM Consultant

May 24, 2021

12 onths contract
Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualifications / Certifications / Experience
  • 7 years + SAP Maintenance experience in large scale corporate environments
  • 4 years + Experiences as SAP EAM Resource in large scale corporate environments
  • Multinational corporate experience is a huge advantage.
  • Mining experience is a huge advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Assist to implement processes to manage the multinational’s assets properly.
  • Align assets to the business processes.
  • Set-up and configure SAP PM optimally.
  • Realise the value add and establish a solid base for best practice asset management business process execution.
  • Implement, optimise, and reconfigure of SAP PM.
  • Ensure that asset management business processes, reporting tools and daily work practices are all fully aligned.
  • Engineer asset management system to fully support company goals.
  • Make recommendations to be used as the foundation for streamlining the asset management business processes, identifying opportunities for system and process improvements and alignment of EAM road map.
  • Use your asset management expertise to optimise projects.
  • Consulting, Advise and Project Manage services.
  • Optimise SAP Plant Maintenance services
  • Standard SAP EAM KPI development and implementation
  • AM dashboard deployment
  • SAP PM Mobility consulting
  • Reimplementation, optimisation of current configuration
  • Master data configuration and uploads
  • System configuration
  • Business process definition and reengineering

Personal Characteristics:

  • Large scale corporate demeanour

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Maintenance
  • SAP EAM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

