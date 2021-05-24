SAP EAM Consultant

12 onths contract
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualifications / Certifications / Experience
- 7 years + SAP Maintenance experience in large scale corporate environments
- 4 years + Experiences as SAP EAM Resource in large scale corporate environments
- Multinational corporate experience is a huge advantage.
- Mining experience is a huge advantage.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Assist to implement processes to manage the multinational’s assets properly.
- Align assets to the business processes.
- Set-up and configure SAP PM optimally.
- Realise the value add and establish a solid base for best practice asset management business process execution.
- Implement, optimise, and reconfigure of SAP PM.
- Ensure that asset management business processes, reporting tools and daily work practices are all fully aligned.
- Engineer asset management system to fully support company goals.
- Make recommendations to be used as the foundation for streamlining the asset management business processes, identifying opportunities for system and process improvements and alignment of EAM road map.
- Use your asset management expertise to optimise projects.
- Consulting, Advise and Project Manage services.
- Optimise SAP Plant Maintenance services
- Standard SAP EAM KPI development and implementation
- AM dashboard deployment
- SAP PM Mobility consulting
- Reimplementation, optimisation of current configuration
- Master data configuration and uploads
- System configuration
- Business process definition and reengineering
Personal Characteristics:
- Large scale corporate demeanour
Desired Skills:
- SAP Maintenance
- SAP EAM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma