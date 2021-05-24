Senior Accountant

A multi-faceted corporation within the designing, manufacturing and distribution of its own merchandise ranging in variety is in need of a Senior Accountant. Being multi-divisional, there are many aspects to the role and require a diverse set of accounting skills as each division has its own needs. A full function Senior Accountant is needed as the incumbent will be required to oversee the full AP and AR function with rectification thereof as well as reporting on each division’s financials. The perks of working within this establishment is the security of the role, as the establishment has been actively trading for well-over 70-years, the incumbent will be exposed to a full function of accounting and the positive environment. BCom articles plus 3-years secures.

Desired Skills:

Preparation of annual accounts

VAT tax return

journal posting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

