Senior Brand Manager at SA Taxi Development Finance

Responsible for the development and execution of strategic and tactical marketing plans to ensure market growth share and return on investment on marketing and brand initiatives.

Accountabilities:

Implement the overall SA Taxi marketing strategy within respective businesses.

Understand the impact of that strategy across business.

Unpack complex business needs and provide creative solutions considering all stakeholders.

Ensure that solutions are in line with SA Taxi’s marketing model.

Manage a marketing budget.

Build and maintain relationships with key business people, both at a strategic and operational level.

Create integrated solutions which are consistent with our brand and which meet best practice principles.

Conduct feasibility studies and define new ways of doing things.

Measure impact and drive corrective action.

Ensure effective implementation of plans.

Skills / Experience Required:

Minimum tertiary Marketing qualification.

Post graduate qualification in Marketing preferable.

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in Marketing or Communication.

Experience in Financial services industry beneficial.

Competencies Required:

Strong communication skills (both written and verbal).

Proactive.

Innovative.

Creativity.

Conflict management.

Ability to respond to business needs.

Ability to work under pressure and to strict deadlines.

Strong influential and persuasive skills.

Strong negotiation skills.

Ability to present and sell your ideas.

Ability to question processes, strategy and outputs.

Multi-task on multiple projects.

Leadership skills: Guide, develop and motivate others.

Make decisions.

Solve complex problems.

Build trusted partnerships.

Desired Skills:

Marketing Plans

Brand Initiatives

Marketing Budget

Brand Management

Financial Services sector

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

